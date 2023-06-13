Sparklo (SPRK) and Quant (QNT) Among Crypto High Gainers as The Graph (GRT) Sees Sharp Price Rally

The crypto market trends have shown that Sparklo and the Quant (QNT) token have consolidated in price value. Meanwhile, The Graph (GRT) token has witnessed a slight bullishness. Sparklo is already the center of attraction in the crypto market because of its numerous benefits. Let’s look at the Sparklo project and why it is attracting investors.
Sparklo (SPRK) continues its upward price trajectory as launch draws near
When launched, Sparklo will be a cutting-edge investment platform where investors can invest in timeless, solid treasures like Silver, Gold and Platinum. These treasures can be traded using fractionalized NFTs that represent these real-world assets. With the ongoing second stage of the token presale, the Sparklo project has shown an impressive momentous rise since the project was first announced. At the moment, investors are increasingly joining the Sparklo project as its potential becomes glaring for all to see.
Projected as the next blue-chip crypto, Sparklo is towing the path of Bitcoin’s early days and may see its value rise by over 1,500% before the end of Q4 of 2023. At the moment, the SPRK token is trading at the price of only $0.036 per token. Early investors are open to a 50% bonus offer. This bonus offer will expire soon, which means you have limited time to gain from it. As most experienced investors know, early investment in projects like Sparklo is where exponential gains are made.
Interfi Network has audited the Sparklo project. The BlockAudit Report Team has done a verification check on the Sparklo project and has subsequently certified the project’s KYC. To ensure the safety of investors’ assets and enhance solidity, the liquidity of SPRK tokens will be locked for 100 years. Overall, we believe that the Sparklo project is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity that you should not sleep on. Click the link below to invest.
Quant (QNT) consolidates in price value
Quant (QNT) is an on-chain protocol that aims to provide efficient connections between blockchains without compromising interoperability. Quant (QNT) gained a significant 6.68% in price value in the last few hours. This price rally sees Quant (QNT) trade at $116.90 at the time of this writing. Similarly, the 24-hour trading volume of Quant (QNT) increased by 108% to reach $33.56 million presently. Quant (QNT) coins ‘ 48-hour price chart is also impressive as the price curve tilts upwards.
According to analysis, the Quant (QNT) token may extend its bullish run, making it a good investment option. However, the Sparklo project edges Quant (QNT) as a better investment alternative due to the huge benefits it is bringing to the crypto space. Quant (QNT) coin holders have diversified to the trending Sparklo presale to make gains.
The Graph (GRT) sees a sharp price rally
The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized indexing protocol that is used to power applications in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 ecosystem. The Graph (GRT) token saw a 1.80% increase in price value within the last 24 hours, with The Graph (GRT) currently trading at $0.11. However, the 24-hour trading volume of The Graph (GRT) token fell by 24.25% to stay at $45.86 million presently.
The Graph (GRT) lost 8% of its value in the last few days, signaling that The Graph (GRT) is still battling the bear market. The Graph (GRT) token has shown rapid volatility in the past two days, which makes the token an uncertain investment option. Beyond The Graph (GRT) token is a stable, high-potential alternative in Sparklo. The Graph (GRT) coin holders have keyed into the Sparklo project to make profits. Crypto experts already project that the SPRK token’s value will surge in the year.
Find out more about the presale with the links below;
Check out the telegram channel
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.