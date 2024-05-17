BRISE Coin’s 7% Gain Triggers FOMO Among Traders

The world of crypto is very volatile, and trends can shift in the blink of an eye. The Bitgert token BRISE has triggered FOMO among traders and investors by gaining 7% on the daily charts, leaving investors in shock.
As of now, the crypto market is done with the correction phase and has started to recover. With the crypto market investors back in action, it is time for some good investment and awesome returns. The Bitgert token BRISE has already rewarded its investors with 40,000% returns since its launch. The coin is currently trading at 24,367.74% higher than its all-time low price.
The biggest advantage of investing in Bitgert is that it can be traded on both decentralized and centralized exchanges. Bitget is one of the most popular exchanges for buying and selling Bitgert. BRISE/USDT is the most active trading pair on the Bitget, with a trading volume of $143,438 in the last 24 hours. Other popular options include OrangeX and KuCoin.
Bitgert is one of the fastest-rising tokens in the crypto market. Its token, BRISE, has a market value of $59,794,461 and is currently ranked #606 on CoinGecko.
Bitgert has a lot more room left on the upper side, and analysts believe it can quickly achieve the target of $0.0001.
Let us understand the factors that might be triggering the gains.
With a negligible gas fee of $0.0000001, Bitgert is many investors’ first choice. Bitgert has established several collaborations and agreements to broaden the ecosystem and provide Bitgert, the native coin, with new features.
Thanks to the Bitgert Startup Studio, many businesses have raised capital using public and private blockchains. Bitgert offers a P2P exchange for all peer-to-peer trades, a crypto gateway for on- and off-ramp solutions, a zero-trading-fee exchange for tokens, and a set of developer tools.
Bitgert is a BRC-20 standard token. It has a limited supply of 1 quadrillion and a self-burn mechanism that keeps the token valuable for the long term. The self-burn mechanism burns 12% of tokens of each transaction value every time a transaction is successfully executed.
Bitgert works on the powerful L-1 blockchain system. It has been building its ecosystem from scratch since 2021. With coins like Ethereum and Solana barely having a speed of 65k TPS, Bitgert has the fastest transaction speed of 100k TPS.
Technically, Bitgert RSI and MACD levels are showing a rise in volume and an impending rise. If you are an investor seeking a token with a potential for high returns, you should not pass up the opportunity to invest in Bitgert.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.