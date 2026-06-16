SpaceX Acquires Cursor for $60 Billion in the Largest Software Deal in History

SpaceX just dropped another bombshell. Days after closing the largest IPO in history, the company has exercised its option to acquire Cursor, the world’s fastest growing AI coding tool, in an all-stock transaction valued at $60 billion.
The deal is the largest software acquisition ever recorded, and it lands at a moment when SpaceX is already rewriting records in almost every direction it turns.
The acquisition was announced via an official filing and confirmed by the SpaceX team, with the stated goal of building the world’s most useful AI models.
Cursor, developed by Anysphere, has over one million paying customers, more than $2 billion in annualized revenue, and is projected to hit $6 billion by the end of 2026. At $60 billion, SpaceX is paying 20 to 30 times Cursor’s current revenue, a valuation that reflects not where Cursor is today but where the market believes it is going.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in Q3 2026. What makes it even more significant is that the two teams have not been waiting for closing to start working together, SpaceXAI has already been jointly training a model with Cursor for the past several months, and that model is expected to ship inside both Cursor and Grok Build in the near term.
The Largest Software Acquisition In History
The $60 billion price tag needs to sit with you for a moment. No software company has ever been acquired for this amount. The deal surpasses every prior record in the category and it comes not from a legacy tech giant with decades of balance sheet to draw on, but from a company that only went public four days ago.
The all-stock structure means Cursor shareholders are not cashing out, they are becoming SpaceX shareholders. Every Cursor share converts into SpaceX Class A common stock at closing, based on the volume-weighted average closing price of SPCX at the time.
That means the Cursor team is now directly tied to SpaceX’s public market performance, which has been moving up sharply since the IPO. At $60 billion, the acquisition represents a 3.4% dilution at SpaceX’s IPO valuation, significant, but not crushing for a company that raised $75 billion and is trading well above its IPO price.
The deal also has a termination fee structure worth noting. If the acquisition does not close for any reason, SpaceX has agreed to pay Cursor $1.5 billion in cash and $8.5 billion in computing resources. That $10 billion walk-away cost signals just how seriously SpaceX views this acquisition and how much Cursor’s access to SpaceX’s computing infrastructure matters to the AI coding startup’s own development roadmap.
Why Cursor and Why Now
Cursor is not just another AI tool. It sparked an entire category called vibe coding, a shift in how developers interact with AI to produce software and it has become the platform that a significant portion of professional developers now work inside daily. One million paying customers and $2 billion in annualized revenue at a company founded in 2022 is a growth trajectory that makes almost every other software startup look slow.
For SpaceX, the acquisition is a direct move to strengthen its AI capabilities and compete more aggressively with OpenAI and Anthropic, both of which have their own AI coding products. The merger of xAI into SpaceX in February 2026 gave the company the Grok AI business and the Colossus supercomputing infrastructure in Memphis. Cursor gives SpaceX the developer-facing product layer that Grok has so far struggled to crack.
The joint model training that has already been underway for months is the clearest signal of strategic fit. SpaceXAI and the Cursor team have been working together before the acquisition was formally confirmed, building shared AI models that will ship inside Cursor and Grok Build simultaneously. That kind of pre-deal integration suggests this is not a financial bet but an operational conviction that the two product stacks belong together.
What SpaceX Now Controls
Step back and look at what SpaceX owns after this deal closes. The rockets. The satellites through Starlink. The AI models through xAI and the Grok platform. The computing infrastructure through Colossus. And now, pending regulatory approval, the tool that every developer on earth uses to write code.
That vertical integration across space, connectivity, AI, and developer tools is unlike anything another single company has assembled. SpaceX is not building a portfolio of separate businesses, it is building interconnected infrastructure layers that each feed the others.
For Cursor specifically, joining SpaceX solves the biggest constraint the company has faced, compute. Cursor had previously flagged that training its own AI models was being limited by a shortage of computing resources. Through xAI and Colossus, it gains access to one of the largest AI supercomputing facilities in existence.
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