Solana Takes First Steps Toward Quantum-Resistant Security

The Solana ecosystem is beginning to prepare for a future many in crypto still treat as distant.
The Solana Foundation says it has consulted with Project Eleven to assess the network’s readiness for quantum computing threats and has already taken an early, concrete step by deploying post-quantum digital signatures on a Solana testnet.
The move signals a shift in how major blockchains are thinking about long-term security. Quantum computers capable of breaking today’s cryptography may still be years away, but Solana is choosing to act now rather than react later.
Details of the initiative were shared publicly by the Solana Foundation, confirming both the assessment and the testnet deployment as part of a broader push to future-proof the network. The announcement can be found here.
Solana Foundation Brings Quantum Risk Into Focus
Solana Foundation has confirmed it is actively evaluating how quantum computing could impact the Solana network. The foundation says it worked closely with Project Eleven to understand where risks may emerge as quantum research accelerates globally.
According to the foundation, the goal is not to sound alarms, but to stay ahead of a problem before it becomes urgent. Quantum computers, once powerful enough, could theoretically break classical cryptographic systems that secure today’s blockchains. That includes private keys, validator signatures, and other core components that underpin network trust.
By consulting with Project Eleven, the Solana Foundation sought an independent, technically rigorous assessment of how those future risks apply specifically to Solana’s architecture. The result was not just a report, but a working prototype that demonstrates how Solana could evolve if quantum threats become real.
Project Eleven Leads Threat Assessment and Testnet Deployment
Project Eleven led a full threat assessment covering Solana’s core infrastructure. That assessment examined how advances in quantum computing could affect user wallets, validator security, and the cryptographic assumptions that secure transactions and consensus.
Beyond theory, Project Eleven also built and deployed a functioning Solana testnet using post-quantum digital signatures. This testnet shows that quantum-resistant transactions can work end-to-end on Solana without breaking the network’s performance model.
The company says the prototype demonstrates that post-quantum security is not just academic. It can be implemented today using available cryptographic primitives, while remaining practical and scalable for a high-throughput blockchain like Solana.
Project Eleven’s work places it at the intersection of advanced cryptography and real-world blockchain engineering. The firm is currently developing post-quantum tooling, monitoring systems, and migration strategies for multiple protocols and ecosystem stakeholders across the digital asset space.
Why Quantum Computing Poses a Long-Term Blockchain Risk
Quantum computing represents a structural threat to blockchains that rely on classical cryptography. While today’s computers would take millions of years to crack modern cryptographic keys, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could do so in a fraction of that time.
Experts warn that once quantum capabilities cross a certain threshold, blockchains could face risks ranging from stolen funds to spoofed validator identities. In worst-case scenarios, attackers could manipulate system-level cryptography that secures entire networks.
These concerns are not limited to Solana. They apply broadly across the crypto industry, especially to chains that rely heavily on classical digital signatures. As public and private investment in quantum research accelerates, the timeline for these risks remains uncertain, but the direction is clear.
This growing awareness is driving what many see as an industry-wide shift toward quantum-safe infrastructure. Some networks are researching post-quantum primitives quietly. Others, like Solana, are starting to test them openly.
Solana’s “Ship First” Culture Extends to Security
Matt Sorg, Vice President of Technology at the Solana Foundation, says the initiative reflects Solana’s long-term responsibility to the ecosystem.
“Our responsibility is to ensure Solana remains secure not just today, but decades into the future,” Sorg said. He added that Solana’s culture of shipping will continue with the release of a second client and a state-of-the-art consensus mechanism this year.
According to Sorg, efforts like Project Eleven’s work represent early but meaningful steps to strengthen the network. Rather than waiting for quantum computers to become an immediate threat, Solana is testing solutions while there is still time to adapt.
This approach aligns with Solana’s broader development philosophy. The network has historically prioritized rapid iteration, performance improvements, and experimentation at scale. Applying that same mindset to cryptographic security suggests quantum readiness is being treated as an engineering challenge, not a hypothetical risk.
Project Eleven: “Solana Didn’t Wait”
Project Eleven’s leadership echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of early action. Alex Pruden, CEO of Project Eleven, said Solana stood out for taking quantum risk seriously before it became a headline issue.
“Our mission is to protect the world’s digital assets from quantum risk,” Pruden said. “Solana didn’t wait for quantum computers to become a headline problem. They invested early, asked the hard questions, and took actionable steps today.”
Pruden added that the results of the testnet deployment show post-quantum security on Solana is viable using today’s technology. That matters because many assume quantum-safe systems will require entirely new infrastructure or major performance trade-offs.
By proving that post-quantum signatures can function within Solana’s existing design constraints, Project Eleven’s work reduces uncertainty around future migration paths.
What Comes Next for Quantum-Safe Solana
The deployment of post-quantum signatures on a testnet is only a first step. The Solana ecosystem now faces broader questions around standards, migration strategies, and adoption timelines.
Project Eleven says it will continue working with ecosystem stakeholders as these discussions evolve. That includes evaluating which post-quantum primitives are most suitable, how validators and wallets could transition, and how upgrades could be rolled out without disrupting users.
For now, there is no immediate change for everyday Solana users. The main takeaway is strategic. Solana is positioning itself as a network thinking decades ahead, not just about throughput and fees, but about cryptographic resilience.
As quantum research continues to accelerate, early experiments like this may define which blockchains are ready when the threat becomes real. Solana’s move suggests it intends to be one of them.
