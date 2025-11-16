Solana Spot ETFs Extend Their Winning Streak as Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Heavy Outflows

Solana continues to heat up. The market is watching the ecosystem closely as institutional demand pushes Solana’s spot ETFs into their strongest inflow streak to date.
According to fresh data from SoSoValue, Solana spot ETFs posted $12 million in net inflows on November 14, marking their 13th consecutive day in the green. Every dollar came from Bitwise’s BSOL product.
The shift is stark.
While Solana climbs, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs continue to bleed.
The full breakdown underscores a clear trend: institutions are rotating, maybe slowly, maybe cautiously, but they are rotating.
Bitwise BSOL Dominates With $12M Single-Day Inflow
The latest numbers from SoSoValue, shared by OKX Ventures show a strong continuation of demand.
U.S. Solana Spot ETFs, November 14 Net Flows
- Bitwise BSOL: $12.04M in new inflows
- Grayscale GSOL: No new inflows
- Total Net Inflow: $12.04M
- Total NAV: $541M
- Historical Net Inflows: $382M
- Solana Net Asset Ratio: 0.64%
BSOL alone has now accumulated $358 million in historical net inflows, far outpacing GSOL’s $24.32 million.
In simple terms: Bitwise is carrying the Solana ETF narrative.
Thirteen Days of Green: Institutions Aren’t Slowing Down
A 13-day inflow streak in a tough market is rare. Even more so when Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are posting red after red.
Solana’s inflow pattern is not a one-off. It is consistent. It is strong. And it signals something deeper.
Institutions are allocating. They are testing new ground. They are building exposure in an asset class that, until recently, was seen as a high-beta alternative to Ethereum.
Now it is becoming unavoidable.
Solana is not just gaining interest.
It is gaining commitment.
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Another Brutal Day
While Solana stays green, the heavyweights continue to struggle. Wu Blockchain highlighted the sharp contrast
November 14 ETF Outflows
- Bitcoin: $492M net outflow (third consecutive day)
- Ethereum: $178M net outflow (fourth consecutive day)
- Solana: $12.04M net inflow
The divergence is widening. Bitcoin’s outflows are especially notable, given how strong ETF demand has been historically. Three straight days of nearly half a billion dollars exiting the market is a meaningful shift.
Ethereum is not doing any better. Four consecutive days of red show clear waning interest.
Markets are rotating risk, and Solana is the beneficiary.
XRP ETFs Make Their Entrance With a Bold $243M Debut
Another subplot emerged this week: XRP ETFs finally went live.
The product, listed as XRPC, saw no net inflows on launch day (November 13).
But everything changed 24 hours later.
On November 14, XRPC registered $243 million in net inflows through cash or in-kind creations. That is one of the strongest day-two debuts for a spot crypto ETF in recent years.
The timing could not be more interesting:
- Bitcoin is bleeding
- Ethereum is fading
- Solana is rising
- XRP is entering with force
The market has not seen this level of rotation across majors since early 2021.
Why Solana Is Becoming the Institutional Favorite
Today’s numbers are more than ETF flows. They reflect sentiment. They reflect preference. And they reflect where institutions believe momentum is heading.
Several factors are driving the surge:
1. Performance
Solana has outperformed every major L1 this year.
Institutional money likes strength.
2. Liquidity Growth
DEX volume, meme coin activity, on-chain trading, and stablecoin flows all point to rising demand.
3. Infrastructure Improvements
Network reliability is at its best level in years.
Downtime issues are now a headline of the past.
4. ETF Approval Timing
Solana’s spot ETF arrived earlier than many expected.
Demand is now playing catch-up.
5. Narrative Momentum
Solana’s brand is no longer “the alternative chain.”
It is becoming a core allocation.
This is not retail hype.
This is regulated capital.
Is the Market Rotating Away From Bitcoin and Ethereum?
The numbers raise the question:
Is this just temporary turbulence for BTC and ETH, or a structural rotation into newer assets?
Three signals stand out:
A. Bitcoin’s Outflows Are Consistent
Three red days in a row, totaling nearly $1.5B in outflows.
This is not noise.
B. Ethereum’s Interest Is Fading
Four days of outflows during a period when ETH needs strength to defend its L2-driven narrative.
C. Solana’s Streak Keeps Extending
Thirteen days of inflows in a macro-weak environment is almost unheard of.
Institutional behavior suggests a partial rotation, not a full exit.
But the pattern is clear:
- Money is exploring alternatives.
Solana’s ETF Growth Puts Pressure on Competitors
Solana’s total ETF NAV now sits at $541 million, with $382 million in net historical inflows. That number is growing faster than competitors expected.
It is still small compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum.
But growth rate matters more than size.
And right now, Solana’s growth rate is the strongest among all major crypto ETFs in the U.S. market.
If this momentum continues, Solana could break the $600M NAV mark before the end of November.
Solana’s ETF inflows are not happening in isolation. They fit into a broader shift:
- Investors are diversifying beyond the two giants.
- New narratives are gaining institutional traction.
- Capital is becoming more agile across assets.
- ETF behavior is mirroring on-chain momentum.
The rise of XRPC adds another dimension.
Institutions now have more regulated options, and the distribution of attention is spreading wider than ever.
The big question:
- Does this signal a long-term structural shift, or just a temporary rotation?
The next two weeks will answer it.
The Bottom Line
Solana is on fire.
Institutions are buying.
ETFs are reflecting that momentum.
Bitcoin and Ethereum are still kings, but they are bleeding.
Solana is still young, but it is attracting serious money.
Thirteen days of inflows tell a story.
A $12M green day tells another.
A $243M XRP debut adds fuel.
The market is changing.
And Solana is right in the center of that change.
