Solana (SOL) & BNB (BNB) investors buy up Kelexo (KLXO) Presale as 5,000 Sign up in just days!

As the sales begin to pick up in stage one of Kelexo’s (KLXO) pre-sale it is clear why the project has been said to have the potential of becoming a blue-dot cryptocurrency platform. In just a matter of days, Kelexo (KLXO) has witnessed an unprecedented amount of growth and added 5,000 signups. This is monumental for any crypto project at this level considering how saturated the crypto market is. With web3 giants like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Solana (SOL) & BNB (BNB) occupying the market, Kelexo (KLXO) manages to draw a unique pool of investors across the pool of Solana (SOL) and BNB’s (BNB) whales. The investors are drawn to a number of features in the Kelexo (KLXO) platform that make it a stand-out product in the world of decentralized finance.
Is Kelexo (KLXO) becoming a main attraction in Web3 investment over Solana (SOL)?
Kelexo (KLXO) is the topic on everyone’s lips, even when it comes to Solana (SOL) and BNB (BNB) investors. While Solana (SOL) and BNB (BNB) are not dwarfs by any means, Kelexo (KLXO) presents a stronger utility that resonates with a wider audience in the finance sector.
Solana (SOL) is a Layer 1 blockchain that runs swift operations and smart contracts at an affordable rate. Solana (SOL) also enables the creation of decentralized applications (dApps). Solana (SOL) was the major platform used in creating NFT marketplaces and in the heat of the trend, users were able to make millions from the platform. BNB (BNB) in the same vein is the native token of the finance smart chain and is only relevant mostly in inter-chain transfers. While these two are great, Kelexo (KLXO) can do so much more.
What are the highlights of the Kelexo (KLXO) platform?
Kelexo (KLXO) is one of the first few web3 banking platforms to launch a presale debuting at a price of only $0.022 at stage one and being able to sign up 5000 new users in a matter of days. Kelexo (KLXO) is also the only platform that facilitates peer-to-peer (P2P) lending with minimal KYC checks. Unlike traditional banks that have to run tons of physical, financial and technical data checks which could span over weeks to months, Kelexo (KLXO) is able to cram up the most crucial texts into a matter of minutes using AI algorithms.
Another highlight is the revenue generation aspect that Kelexo (KLXO) presents for users and investors. All presale investors will earn a revenue share of the platform fees for as long as they hold the tokens. Not only is this an enviable discount, but it is also scarce as Kelexo (KLXO) is the only lending platform that provides this. Kelexo (KLXO) users are also enabled to convert these revenues, loans or cash interchangeably anywhere and anytime. The service is not location or race-sensitive and liquidity can be accessed without bars.
Kelexo (KLXO) also happens to hold one of the strongest entry points into the crypto market at $0.022 for its presale with 440,000,000 tokens in the total supply.
