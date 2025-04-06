Solana Faces Heavy Sell-Off: Is a Drop Below $100 Imminent?

The pressure on Solana (SOL) is intensifying as large holders, or whales, continue to unstake and offload their positions.
With significant sell-offs in recent days, the cryptocurrency market is now wondering if Solana’s price could dip below the $100 mark. At the time of writing, Solana is trading at $114.97, but the aggressive selling activity by whales is raising concerns about the token’s near-term price trajectory.
It appears that smart money—historically a term used to describe institutions and big investors—might be moving out of Solana and converting its holdings into more stable assets like stablecoins. And why not? With this behavior change, plus the apparent big whale sell-offs, there seems to be an unsettling uncertain air surrounding Solana’s future. So is this a sign of a bigger near-term correction for SOL, or is this just a buy-the-dip opportunity?
Whale Sell-Offs Weigh on Solana’s Price
A recent analysis of on-chain data has shown some alarming activity from certain large holders (or “whales”) of Solana that has placed the blockchain’s native token, SOL, under severe selling pressure.
Going to dump a couple of massive amounts of SOL tokens, at least two that have been identified, have left a footprint very visible in the on-chain numbers.
More than 258 thousand tokens, worth more than 30 million dollars today, were dumped by the address HUJBzd. One of the two dump addresses has actually done business, according to Solscan, worth 1.5 billion dollars (real North American cash) over the course of its life, liquidating more than 661 million dollars in assets. That’s a lot of dollars.
Besides HUJBzd, another address, BnwZvG, unloaded 80,000 SOL, valued at $9.47 million. Next up was 8rWuQ5, which sold 30,000 SOL, worth around $3.53 million, and then 2UhUo1, which dumped 25,501 SOL, amounting to $3 million. Add these up, and you get a total value surpassed by few on the Solana blockchain: $46 million.
This large-scale sell-off is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend among the whales in the Solana ecosystem. As these big players continue to unload their positions, they are moving into more stable assets—often stablecoins—that are seen as a safer haven during volatile periods like the one we find ourselves in now. This shift is a vote of no confidence in the Solana network. And with the big players making these moves, the little guys are also getting spooked and moving their assets into safer places.
The Impact of Whale Behavior on Investor Sentiment
Big investors often act as market makers; their actions are interpreted as signals that the larger market is going in a certain direction. When these big players start selling off enormous chunks of what they hold, they tend to lead the market down. Their selling is interpreted as a signal that ‘something’s wrong here,’ and other market participants, both big and small, tend to react by bailing.
This paragraph originally spelled out why downward price movements tend to happen when the big players start to sell off their holdings. I then rephrased it to keep the same content but express it in more straightforward language.
For the last several months, the feeling concerning Solana has been especially tenuous. Why? Because the network has been dealing with rising rivalry from other smart contract platforms—not just Ethereum but also several Layer 2 solutions. Solana can still boast about its high-speed, low-cost transactions. But in the face of intensifying competition, it’s an open question whether Solana can maintain any kind of favorable market position.
When it comes to stability and growth, the long-term price of the token is what really matters. Concerns about its price stability and growth potential are the same whether we’re talking about retail investors or whales. It acts as a red flag for both groups, and for reasons that are easy to understand. When you see a group of big players moving for the exit, it doesn’t give you much confidence to stay put. In fact, it has the opposite effect: it pressures you to sell.
Is a Drop Below $100 on the Horizon?
Considering the substantial levels of selling pressure exerted by the whales, it is certainly possible that Solana could drop under the $100 barrier. With so many whales not just in the red, but deep in the red, and thus liquidating their holdings, the overall market is in a serious uptick in available supply, and it is a supply that the market as a whole seems to be having trouble absorbing. And what tends to happen when a market is flooded with barely wanted supply is that prices head south.
If all of that doesn’t present a sufficiently grim picture, let’s remember that the overall sentiment in the crypto market has been turning decidedly negative.
Over the last year, Solana’s price has seen considerable ups and downs. During the past few weeks, however, the price has dipped considerably, and now the price is hanging around the mid-$100s. If we were to see a dip below the mid-$100s and start hitting the mid-$90s again, I think a pretty good target for the downside would be around $80. But I would really like not to see that happen because I think there’s way more upside potential in Solana. But the market is the market, and Solana has seen some hard price action lately.
It’s important, however, to note that market conditions can change in a hurry. Even as whales are clearly exerting downward pressure on Solana right now, it’s possible that the market could establish support at or near the $100 level. If it does, and if buying pressure then emanates from retail investors or institutional players (or both), the price could bounce back and avoid what some might term a catastrophic collapse. Also, positive news in or around the Solana ecosystem — be it partnerships, network upgrades, or new use cases — could shift sentiment and prop up the price.
What’s Next for Solana?
Selling pressure is rising for Solana, and the path forward looks daunting. In recent days, it’s become clearer that Solana’s big sellers—whales, in crypto parlance—are liquidating substantial positions. Whales are usually not favorable when it comes to price movements, and increased selling from them tends to be a path toward lower prices. Price targets of below $100 are now being discussed quite openly.
The immediate concentration is on how the market takes in the extra supply resulting from these big sell-offs. If the larger cryptocurrency market is in a state of flux, Solana may not be able to push through to regain upward momentum. However, if Solana’s fundamentals are strong and it keeps finding ways to innovate, there are perhaps chances in between for the price to stabilize and eventually move upward into the realm of growth. Until then, investors in Solana will need to bob and weave through the market, with an eye on both the state of the larger crypto economy and on the network of Solana sell-off whales.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!