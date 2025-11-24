Solana Faces a 49% Drawdown, But On-Chain Activity Show a Deep Bullish Shift

Solana is back under pressure. The asset has now dropped -49% from its local top on September 17th, marking one of its sharpest drawdowns of the year.
Market sentiment around the chain looks shaky. Price volatility remains high. And many traders are watching every candle.
But underneath that pricing noise, something else is happening. Something different from the last selloff.
This time, Solana’s on-chain activity is rising, new wallets are accelerating, and ETFs are pulling in hundreds of millions in fresh inflows. And now, the chain’s developers just proposed a tokenomics change that could reshape SOL’s long-term supply curve far faster than expected.
What looks like a correction on the surface is turning into one of the strongest fundamental pivots Solana has seen in months.
On-Chain Activity Breaks From Price, A Rare Bullish Divergence
Solana’s price is falling. Its users are not.
According to new on-chain data, the number of interacting addresses is trending upward even as SOL continues to retrace. The same pattern shows up in new wallet creation, which has surged throughout the past week.
This is not normal behavior in a correction. Most chains see user activity drop alongside price. Solana is showing the opposite, a clear divergence between market sentiment and network demand.
This divergence is exactly what analysts look for during major bottoms. It signals that real usage is increasing while price reacts to external fears, liquidations, or short-term sentiment swings. When usage rises into weakness, it typically sets the foundation for a stronger rebound.
Santiment flagged this trend earlier, noting that Solana’s metrics now match the early setups from previous accumulation zones.
Solana ETFs Quietly Hit $510M in Flows, Bitwise Dominates the Leaderboard
While retail sentiment cools, institutions are moving the other direction.
Solana spot ETFs recorded $127.9 million in net inflows over the last week alone. This pushes cumulative inflows to $510 million, a number that puts SOL among the highest-demand altcoin ETFs globally.
Bitwise’s BSOL is leading the charge. The fund added $86.3 million this week, more than all other Solana ETFs combined.
This is the type of capital that doesn’t swing trade. ETF demand is long-term, steady, and usually tied to institutions looking for multi-year exposure.
Even as the token retraces nearly half its value, ETF appetite is increasing. That tells a very different story from price alone.
A New Proposal That Could Reshape Solana’s Supply Faster Than Expected
Solana developers just introduced a new economic proposal, SIMD-0411, and it’s already gaining heavy attention across the ecosystem.
The proposal aims to double Solana’s disinflation rate, allowing the chain to reach its 1.5% terminal inflation far sooner than originally scheduled.
- No reward cuts.
- No additional mechanisms.
- Just a faster path to long-term scarcity.
This change accelerates Solana’s entire supply curve. It means:
- Far fewer new SOL entering circulation
- Emissions dropping years earlier than expected
- A tighter supply environment across all staking cycles
- A stronger bullish narrative around scarcity
Analysts estimate that roughly 22 million SOL in future emissions could be removed under this proposal. That’s billions of dollars in potential sell pressure gone before it ever enters the market.
George from CryptosRUs called it “a full acceleration of Solana’s economic engine,” highlighting that this is not a small tweak, it’s a structural shift.
This isn’t just a tokenomics improvement. It’s a long-term reset of how SOL reaches equilibrium.
A Chain Showing Strength Where It Matters Most
Solana’s price chart is rough. The candles are red. Social sentiment is shaky. But zoom out and the fundamentals tell a much different story.
Rising activity
Users are interacting more. New addresses are joining faster. Network demand is expanding during a downturn, something that rarely happens across major chains.
Growing institutional exposure
Half a billion dollars has now flowed into Solana ETFs. That number keeps rising even when retail sells into fear.
A new scarcity engine
SIMD-0411 accelerates Solana’s path to long-term stability and significantly reduces future emissions. Fewer tokens entering the market means stronger supply dynamics over time.
A setup forming beneath the volatility
- Price shows fear.
- Metrics show strength.
- Tokenomics show acceleration.
This is exactly how major reversals normally begin, not with excitement, but with divergence, accumulation, and structural upgrades.
Solana may be down 49% from its recent highs, but the network underneath is telling a different story entirely. On-chain activity is climbing. Institutional demand is accelerating. Token emissions are tightening faster than expected.
Where traders see a pullback, fundamentals show a system strengthening in real time.
Solana isn’t just weathering a correction, it’s building momentum inside it.
