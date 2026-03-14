Solana Approves SIMD-0266 Upgrade Introducing P-Tokens That Could Make Transactions Up To 19x Faster

The Solana ecosystem is preparing for a major performance improvement after the network approved SIMD-0266, a proposal designed to significantly reduce the computational cost of token operations.
The proposal, originally introduced last year by Anza, introduces P-Tokens, a new compute-optimized token engine that could make certain blockchain transactions up to 19 times faster. The upgrade focuses on improving efficiency at one of the most heavily used layers of the network: token instructions.
According to Jacob Creech, vice president at the Solana Foundation, the upgrade is expected to go live in April, following staged deployment and activation across the network.
The update does not introduce a brand-new token standard, nor does it require wallets or users to relearn how the system works. Instead, it replaces the engine powering token operations with a more efficient architecture operating behind the scenes.
P-Token, SIMD-266, has been approved 🎉🎉🎉
This change will drastically reduce token transfer costs and in turn increase the capacity of the network
ETA to mainnet – April
— Jacob Creech (@jacobvcreech) March 13, 2026
P-Tokens Introduce A Faster Engine For Token Operations
At the center of SIMD-0266 is the introduction of P-Tokens, which serve as a compute-optimized replacement for Solana’s existing SPL Token program.
Despite the name, P-Tokens are not a new token standard and they do not change how tokens appear or behave for users. Instead, they act as a more efficient token execution layer that improves how the blockchain processes token instructions.
In simple terms, the upgrade replaces the underlying token engine with one that consumes far fewer computational resources. This improvement could dramatically increase throughput for a wide range of activities across the network.
Token instructions are among the most common actions performed on Solana. Every time users swap tokens, deposit into liquidity pools, interact with vaults, mint assets, or send payments, token instructions are executed in the background.
Because these operations are so frequent, improving their efficiency has a ripple effect across the entire ecosystem.
If token instructions become cheaper to execute, then large parts of the network—from decentralized exchanges to automated vault strategies—benefit from faster and more cost-efficient transactions.
Massive Compute Reduction Could Improve Network Efficiency
One of the most striking aspects of the upgrade is how dramatically it reduces compute usage for standard token actions.
P-Tokens cut compute consumption by roughly 95 percent for many common instructions.
For example, a standard token transfer currently consumes around 4,645 compute units (CUs). Under the new system, that number drops to just 79 CUs.
Similarly, the transfer_checked instruction drops from roughly 6,200 compute units to only 111.
These reductions mean token operations become significantly cheaper while freeing up valuable space inside each block.
More efficient transactions allow the network to process more operations within the same block limits, improving both throughput and cost efficiency.
The impact becomes even more significant in complex transactions involving multiple token operations.
DeFi interactions frequently rely on multiple token instructions executed in sequence. When each instruction consumes fewer compute units, the entire workflow becomes lighter and faster.
DeFi Protocols Could Benefit From Lower Costs
The benefits of the SIMD-0266 upgrade extend beyond simple transfers.
Many decentralized finance applications rely on CPI-heavy workflows, meaning their operations involve multiple program interactions within a single transaction.
Examples include:
- Token swaps on decentralized exchanges
- Liquidity pool deposits
- Vault rebalancing strategies
- Automated yield strategies
Each of these actions triggers multiple token program calls.
With P-Tokens dramatically reducing compute usage, each of those calls becomes significantly cheaper. That means DeFi protocols can run more efficiently while potentially passing those savings to users through lower fees or faster confirmations.
Lower compute consumption also creates more room in blocks for additional activity, improving the network’s ability to handle large volumes of transactions.
For a blockchain ecosystem heavily focused on high-speed trading and DeFi applications, improvements at the token layer can have a major impact.
New Instructions Add Additional Functionality
While the upgrade preserves the existing token instruction set, SIMD-0266 introduces several new optimized instructions designed to improve efficiency and usability.
One of these is withdraw_excess_lamports, which allows developers to recover SOL accidentally stuck in mint accounts.
Another addition is unwrap_lamports, which sends lamports directly to a destination account without the need to create temporary native token accounts.
However, one of the most interesting additions is an instruction called batch.
Batch allows protocols to execute multiple token instructions within a single CPI call. In many DeFi workflows, protocols repeatedly pay the base CPI cost for each token instruction performed.
With batch, the base cost is paid once instead of being repeated multiple times. This can significantly reduce the computational overhead of complex transactions.
Developers say this improvement could quietly become one of the most meaningful efficiency gains for DeFi protocols operating on the network.
P-Token, SIMD 266, was just approved and a lot of people are talking about it. If you have not had time to dig in, here is the simple breakdown.
P-Token is Solana’s new compute optimized replacement for the current SPL Token program. This is not a new token standard and it is…
— Alex ⚡ (@Alexspoof) March 14, 2026
The Pinocchio Library Powers The New System
Behind the scenes, the “P” in P-Tokens comes from Pinocchio, an optimized program library developed by Anza.
Pinocchio uses zero-copy patterns, a programming approach that minimizes unnecessary data duplication during execution. This allows programs to run faster and consume fewer computational resources.
The library also avoids heavy reliance on standard programming libraries, which often introduce additional overhead.
By stripping away these inefficiencies, the new token program becomes significantly leaner while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure.
Developers designed the system to deliver efficiency gains without forcing large changes across the ecosystem.
That means wallets, exchanges, and DeFi protocols should be able to adopt the upgrade without needing to rebuild their entire integration with the token program.
April Rollout Could Mark A Major Performance Upgrade
With SIMD-0266 now approved, the next step involves a staged rollout across the Solana network.
According to Jacob Creech, the upgrade will move through deployment phases before feature gates activate on the cluster.
If the rollout proceeds smoothly, P-Tokens could become one of the most practical performance improvements introduced to the network in recent years.
By dramatically lowering compute requirements for token operations, the upgrade could lead to:
- Cheaper token transfers
- More efficient DeFi transactions
- Greater transaction capacity per block
- Improved fee competitiveness
Lower compute usage also means transactions can perform more work within the same fee budget, potentially improving the user experience for developers and traders alike.
For a blockchain ecosystem that already prides itself on high throughput and low costs, improving the token engine could push efficiency even further.
As April approaches, developers and ecosystem participants will be watching closely to see how the upgrade performs once it goes live on the network.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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