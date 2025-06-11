Societe Generale’s SG-Forge to Launch USD-Pegged Stablecoin ‘USD CoinVertible’ on Ethereum and Solana

Societe Generale’s crypto-focused subsidiary SG-Forge is advancing into the rapidly expanding digital asset ecosystem with the imminent launch of a US dollar-pegged stablecoin named USD CoinVertible, or USDCV.
This new token, which begins trading in early July, will be deployed on both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. This move demonstrates SG-Forge’s commitment to offering stable, well-regulated digital assets across multiple blockchain networks.
USDCV facilitates round-the-clock transactions by allowing users to convert U.S. dollars and to and from the stablecoin at any time. This 24/7 convertibility is a huge step forward for integrating traditional finance with blockchain systems, especially in a fast, accessible, and compliant world. With instant settlement and low-cost transfers as main features, USDCV aims to support a wide range of use cases, from enterprise payments to decentralized finance applications.
Alongside its blockchain capabilities, USDCV will gain from the institutional-grade custody services that are the hallmark of Bank of New York Mellon. BNY Mellon, among the most established custodians in the global financial industry, will look after the underlying reserves of the stablecoin. This partnership illustrates SG-Forge’s strategy of coupling digital innovation with traditional financial infrastructure and compliance.
A Follow-Up to the Euro-Pegged EURCV
The new stablecoin has emerged in the wake of EUR CoinVertible, or EURCV, a digital asset backed by the euro and launched by SG-Forge in April 2023. Like EURCV, the planned USD CoinVertible is fully compliant with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulations, which are some of the most comprehensive digital asset laws in the world. They establish a clear legal framework for the issuance and operation of stablecoins. Under those rules, both USDCV and EURCV are categorized as Electronic Money Tokens, which require strict adherence to rules regarding asset backing, transparency, and user protections.
Ethereum and Solana Support for Broader Adoption
Launching USDCV on both Ethereum and Solana shows a strategic focus on interoperability and network diversity. Ethereum is still the leading platform for smart contracts and DeFi, while Solana is known for fast, low-cost transactions. By operating on both chains, SG-Forge seems to be covering a lot of bases, serving a use-case range that goes from straightforward institutional applications to the kind of decentralized protocols that developers build and work with.
This advancement also showcases the increasing influence of conventional financial institutions in the digital asset arena. As more long-standing organizations migrate to Web3, the appearance of stable, compliant, fiat-backed tokens such as USDCV signals a near-future where blockchain-based financial services are as accessible to crypto-skeptical individuals as they are to the crypto-enthused. And, with the backing of traditional institutions, these services seem poised to become a more entrenched part of the mainstream economy.
A Sign of TradFi Embracing Web3 Infrastructure
The launch of USD CoinVertible could act as a driver for the next wave of regulated stablecoin adoption and help close the gap between CeFi and DeFi. With a strong regulatory framework, trusted custodianship, and robust multi-chain capabilities, SG-Forge’s new stablecoin is well-positioned to be a go-to digital dollar for those ordering by secure and scalable means.
With the early July rollout approaching, industry participants will be paying close attention to the market’s response to USDCV. If it proves successful, we could see a real shift in the landscape for stablecoins—where regulatory compliance, interoperability, and institutional backing are now seemingly sine qua nons for any token to achieve even a semblance of mainstream adoption.
