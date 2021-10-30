SmashChain launches NFT Collection along with Legendary Hollywood Director

The advent of Blockchain technology is ingeniously simple technology but is revolutionizing how the world does business. One of the increasingly important applications that leverage this technology is NFT. After sporadic rise during the 2021 bull run, the non-fungible asset space [NFT] has been spreading through the wider crypto market like wildfire and there is no stopping the hype.
Throughout 2020, the NFT sector surged by 2800%. Since then, a lot has changed. The entire industry has tripled in the first quarter of 2021. Taking this into account, the figures were up by a staggering 6,000% from 2020. The disruption is rare and the top three spots are held by collectibles, art, and sports. NFTs are here to stay, and they’ll serve an increasingly important role in our digital economy. In the third quarter of 2021 alone, the trading volume has risen to $10.67 billion, an 704% increase from the previous quarter.
The thriving blockchain industry, as a whole, grew 25% quarter-over-quarter and 509% year-over-year, in tandem with which the NFT sales volume also appeared to be climbing higher. The explosive growth such as this has baffled many naysayers. The fusion of art and technology is rare, but the non-fungible token segment has managed to bridge the gap between the two.
Naturally, investors are long-term bullish on the tech behind it that powers the NFT ecosystem Its increasing appeal can be attributed to the features which include enabling ownership and verifiable validity. Beyond art, NFTs have the potential to disrupt the traditional system of storing, certifying, and documenting and data. Many platforms are exploring how NFTs can be given an interesting spin. One such is an NFT-exclusive curation, creation, and consulting platform, SmashChain led by the Smash Collective.
Interacting with non-fungible tokens cannot get more exciting than this. Smash Collective realizes the growing investor appetite and hence, focuses on new technologies while scaling user experiences for creators, investors, and fans in the NFT space. SmashChain is now all set to bring Hollywood and the blockchain realm together. Its much-awaited NFT collection launching on October 31 introduces a whole new dimension.
Elevating NFT and Hollywood
SmashChain’s is all set to launch its very own, first-of-its-kind NFT collection called, ‘The Director Series, produced in partnership with legendary Hollywood horror director Jack Sholder. Joining hands with Sholder, who is known for films like Alone In The Dark and Nightmare on Elm Street 2, is no less than a milestone. With it, Smashchain.net plans on tokenizing scripts, character designs, original storyboards, etc., basically all types of movie-related assets. This presents completely different avenues in terms of movie monetization models, thereby allowing users to buy segments of the movie’s synopsis to fund its production.
Shoulder’s upcoming movie – Night Rose will go down in history as the first movie ever to be wholly financed by non-fungible tokens [NFTs]. Essentially, the story’s synopsis is split into 57 passages on the basis of length and the keywords in each of them. The upcoming series in question will be one of many NFT collections to be rolled out by SmashChain in the coming days. The platform also plans to launch high-quality art, digital asset collectibles, and other NFTs dedicated to other real-world projects. In this way, the players will stand a chance to own a piece of a crucial history.
The pre-registeration for whitelisting users will start from October 25th to 29th. These users will mint their Night Rose NFT mystery boxes during the mentioned days. The protocol that drives the Smash ecosystem will randomly pick 550 addresses of the pre-registered user list whitelisted for free minting.
Only the whitelisted participants will be able to mint NFT mystery boxes this Halloween, October 31st. In addition to that, 67.9% of them can mint freely on the Smashchain website while the 20.5% will be released on the NFT marketplace OpenSea at a later point in time. On the other hand, the remaining 11.6% will be retained by the Smash team for development purposes as well as carrying out giveaways with the community.
Smash Unifies Hollywood and Blockchain
Smash is giving fans and enthusiasts a chance to own a part of history by unifying two widely different worlds. The NFT Marketplace aims to unify the movie industry and the ground-breaking blockchain tech to deliver new, exciting and entertaining NFT experiences. The ecosystem aims to fill the gaps by bringing in multiple elements lacking within the field by doing away with saturated with low-value assets.
Rarity and quality of assets are what SmashChain stands by. By forging new relationships with talented and famed creators across various fields, the platform aims to offer a wide array of exclusive NFT content for the community. The standard of quality is maintained by Smash’s precise and inspection and curation process.