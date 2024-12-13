Smart Traders Continue To Bet On $CULT Despite Controversial Launch And Price Decline

Despite the controversial launch and ongoing price decline, $CULT (@MiladyCult) is still attracting attention from several sharp traders who believe in its potential.
One notable trader, “0x572,” made a significant move just six hours ago, investing 207 ETH (worth about $754K) to acquire 127.89 million $CULT tokens. This move comes after a string of profitable investments, with the trader currently holding $1.76 million in unrealized profits from positions in $MOG (+244%) and $PEPE (+187%).
Another prominent figure, blurr.eth (@blurr_eth_), swapped 80,000 $EIGEN (valued at $360K) for 58.28 million $CULT over the past two days. Known for his sharp trading moves, blurr.eth. gained recognition back in 2021 for a notable wash trade involving his #9998 punk, which earned him 124K ETH. His portfolio also includes a profit of 215 ETH ($255K) made during the stETH depeg in 2022, as well as his involvement in deploying $RFD (@ReFundCoinETH) in 2023.
https://twitter.com/spotonchain/status/1866709285260103992?t=FyvUHLet4IktLNVJLW7sEg&s=19
Despite the volatility and skepticism surrounding $CULT, these well-known traders are showing confidence in its potential. Their continued investment in the token suggests that they see long-term value despite the challenges faced by the project. As these high-profile traders hold significant stakes in $CULT, their moves are likely to influence other market participants, keeping the token in the spotlight.
While $CULT’s price has been fluctuating, its strong backing from experienced traders could signal more upside potential if the token’s underlying fundamentals strengthen over time.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: phongphan/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch