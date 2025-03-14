Smart Money Wallets Show Growing Interest in AI, DeFi, and Meme Tokens: A Look at Recent Accumulations

In the cryptocurrency world that is changing rapidly, the term “smart money” is often linked to investors making really good decisions who have a profound knowledge of the cryptocurrency market, and who mostly follow certain trends or new narratives that are coming onto the scene.
You know — nice, clean, smart decisions that tend to result in lucrative outcomes. For the investors that fall under this umbrella, these are typically individuals with high net worth, institutional players, or traders who have been around for a while and know the lay of the land.
The crypto market keeps evolving, and the intensifying interest in these sectors signals not just the arrival of newly minted narratives but also the likely future of decentralized finance and artificial intelligence. Let’s take a look at the main areas where the smart money is currently placing its bets.
The Key Areas of Smart Money Accumulation
Recent data reveals that the most active narratives for smart money wallets are AI-driven smart contracts, meme tokens with viral potential, and AI-powered trading solutions. Each of these areas provides unique investment opportunities and is expected to significantly impact the landscape of blockchain and cryptocurrency in the coming years. We break down some of the specific projects that have seen substantial accumulation by smart money in just the last day.
AI & Agentic Frameworks: A Smart Money Favorite
Projects that use AI keep gaining attention from investors, with “smart money” making ever-larger bets on the unforeseen potential of artificial intelligence to change the blockchain space. One of the most noteworthy AI-focused projects that keep accumulating smart money attention is 0x0 (0x0.ai), which is all about using AI to make smart contracts. Just 24 hours ago, a smart money wallet made a big purchase of 0x0 tokens worth $98,000. This project has a market cap of $72 million right now. If smart contracts are the future of blockchain, and AI promises to make smart contracts smarter somehow, then the integration of those two technologies seems to promise better efficiency and automated processes inside decentralized applications. That’s why smart money is starting to pay serious attention to the 0x0 project.
Another significant AI project that has attracted attention is $SERV (OpenServ), an AI agent and orchestration platform. A smart money wallet accumulated $21k worth of $SERV, which has a current market cap of $17 million. OpenServ aims to leverage AI agents to automate various processes and functions within blockchain networks, further underscoring the growing trend of AI’s importance in driving decentralized solutions.
Meme Tokens and Their Viral Potential
Meme tokens tend to be highly speculative and volatile, yet they continue to command a great deal of attention from both the retail and institutional investing communities. The $HORSE (Horse) token, a meme coin with viral potential, has attracted (and is currently attracting) the attention of some smart money wallets. Over the last few hours, we saw three wallets accumulate $HORSE to the tune of about $13k. This is notable considering that $HORSE currently holds a market cap of just $268k. All this points to the fact that smart money investors are starting to look at meme coins in general and the $HORSE token in particular as opportunities to capitalize on the rapidly shifting dynamics of the meme coin market.
DeFi & Trading: A Mainstay for Smart Money
For smart money, the DeFi sector is a long-time favorite because it offers decentralized solutions for everything from lending and borrowing to trading and yield farming. Among the DeFi-related tokens now seeing a nice accumulation is $BNKR (BankrCoin), which powers an AI-driven trading assistant platform.
Accumulating $BNKR:
Two smart money wallets accumulated a total of $86k worth of $BNKR, which commands a market cap of $34 million at present.
Why invest in $BNKR?
The project combines AI and DeFi trading solutions, and the payout it offers is three times the amount in comparison to other AI-related crypto projects.
Why is DeFi seeing smart money flow in?
Because DeFi platforms continue to revolutionize traditional financial systems, smart money increasingly bets on them.
Another project associated with DeFi that has drawn considerable interest from sharp investors is $WTRX (Wrapped TRX). With the increased activity on SunSwap, the decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the TRON blockchain, two wallets belonging to sharp investors have accumulated $78,000 worth of $WTRX, which has a market cap of $399 million. The increasing liquidity and trading activity on platforms like SunSwap suggest that $WTRX could continue to enjoy favorable market actions, especially as more and more investors are looking to DeFi for their trading solutions.
Smart Money’s Diverse Interests: A Market Trend to Watch
Recent smart money wallet activities emphasize a diversification among crypto investors. Investment strategies in cryptocurrency have never diversified so much, and for good reason. Traditional DeFi tokens might be up 10x in the last bull run, but that “dumb money” uptrend isn’t sustainable. Meanwhile, the interests of our smart wallets continue to be captured by two emerging sectors: AI tokens and smart meme tokens.
The smart money narrative tells us that artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, and meme tokens are becoming increasingly important components of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As more and more significant wallets accumulate these assets, the broader market is bound to take notice, and that could push the prices of these projects higher. The smart money is also signaling that (for whatever reason) these projects may be poised for continued success in the months and years ahead.
Investors who want to catch the next wave of emerging trends should keep a close watch on the movements of these smart-money managers. Their buying and selling can provide crucial insight into the next big dollar signs in the crypto world. As for what the future holds, three things seem certain: 1. AI will be a big part of it. 2. Meme tokens will also have a significant role. 3. DeFi will continue to evolve and surprise. All in all, the future of cryptocurrency looks dynamic.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!