Smart Money on Memecoin Market Shows Strong Inflows, Favoring New and Established Coins

The memecoin market is continuing with strong activity, signaling a renewed interest in these highly speculative assets that has been seen for the past few years.
On March 25, 2025, the memecoin market saw a net inflow of $22.04 million. That’s impressive in the sector’s current trading environment. The memecoin market has a total trading volume of $25.14 million in the 24-hour period around those inflows, and the only way to get a net inflow of over $22 million in that trading environment is to have a very clear direction from the investors who are either buying or selling.
Key Inflows: $JLP, $POPCAT, and $FARTCOIN Lead the Charge
Examining the inflows more closely reveals several clear trends. The most pronounced movement came from $JLP, which saw a massive $20 million injected into the market. This capital influx directed at $JLP suggests a burgeoning interest in this particular memecoin, possibly fueled by some recent developments or renewed community engagement strategies. As we know, memecoins often rely on social media to go viral and on the community to support them. So, part of $JLP’s potency might be connected to a new narrative that’s been or is being spun around its use case.
After $JLP saw an inflow of capital, $POPCAT also began to attract investors when $493K flowed into the token. And while it wasn’t quite as big as what $JLP was doing, for $POPCAT it reflected a pretty decent amount of continued support for a coin that’s trying to elbow its way into the increasingly competitive and crowded space that is the memecoin market. On stats alone, $POPCAT’s not doing too bad. And that’s considering the nature of the coin and appearance that $POPCAT might just be a one-hit wonder.
On March 25, another memecoin that saw impressive inflows was $FARTCOIN, which pulled in a great $832K in new capital. While $FARTCOIN may have begun as a lighthearted joke, it seems to be gaining a decent amount of traction in the market, possibly due to the ongoing interest in meme-driven coins with quirky or humorous branding. Memecoins like $FARTCOIN tend to be quite volatile, but that just seems to be the nature of the market segment they’re in. They often capture the attention of investors looking for opportunities in the high-risk, high-reward space.
Besides these coins, inflows into $GOAT totaled $174K, which really emphasized the support that is materializing for established players in the memecoin market.
This inflow is much smaller compared to the others, but it indicates that smart money is paying attention to a variety of memecoins, and $GOAT is one of them, still holding its own in a very crowded market.
Outflows and Market Sentiment: A Shifting Focus?
Although the overall sentiment is still quite positive, we did see a few notable outflows on March 25, which might suggest some of our investors are rebalancing their portfolios or shifting their focus toward newer or more promising memecoins. The biggest outflow we saw was from $BERT, which saw $49K exit the market. That amount is small compared to the market caps of other coins and tokens we track; however, it does suggest that some $BERT holders might have taken profits. $BERT trading volume is down today compared to last week, which might indicate that interest in the token is waning.
Among the memecoins that experienced outflows were $FWOG, which had a $92K decrease; $GOLD, which saw an $85K outflow; $LAYER, with a $61K drop; and $ROUTINE, which had $50K leave the market. Even though these outflows are sizable when you look at them in the context of the individual coins, they really represent a drop in the bucket relative to the overall volume of the memecoin market. And some analysts say they just reflect the normal fluctuations in investor sentiment.
Noting that established tokens like $BERT and $GOLD are seeing resource outflows should make investors pay attention. BERT and GOLD are two established tokens. If their investors are reallocating resources, where are those investors putting their resources? Into emerging memecoins that’s where! JLP, FARTCOIN and POPCAT are three potential candidates for that. And if investor sentiment is driving those outflows, what does that say about investor sentiment?
The Bigger Picture: Strong Market Growth Continues
The memecoin market on March 25 demonstrated resilience and further development potential. This is evidenced by a near-$22 million inflow, which definitely put some pump in our memer step, and not to mention the return of the rad $FARTCOIN. Even newer tokens, like $JLP and $FARTCOIN, which some may argue are the farthest thing from not being memecoins, saw significant inflows ranging between 6-7 figures. Not even seasoned skeptics could deny the invigorating sight of the pumps some of these tokens are experiencing while the apes behind them are typing away on their mfer keyboards.
As the funds from astute investors keep coming into the promising memecoins, it seems that the memecoin sector is likely to stay an election year for both investors and traders who want to cash in on supposed-to-be short-term trends. As always, the speculative nature of these assets means that market sentiment can flip in a New York minute, and investors have to be careful as they walk the often trendless and tradeable line that is memecoin trading.
Conclusion
The memecoin market is providing ongoing evidence of growth, with a notable increase in inflows on March 25, 2025. Smart money is definitely moving into emerging coins like $JLP, $POPCAT, and $FARTCOIN but is also paying attention to more established tokens like $GOAT. Meanwhile, $BERT and $GOLD are seeing outflows, suggesting that some investors are reallocating their resources in the search of higher potential returns. All this means that the memecoin market remains a rapidly changing and speculative dynamic in which both newcomers and established players try to attract attention.
Which memecoins will rise to the top over the next few weeks? Which ones will fall back into obscurity? That’s what we aim to cover here.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!