SkyAI’s Explosive 20x Surge Raises Red Flags As On-Chain Data Points To Possible Market Manipulation

The cryptocurrency market is in the crosshairs once again, an explosive price move in SkyAI has raised alarms on potential transparency issues, coordinated wallet activity and possible centralized exchange involvement.
What started as a suspect breakout rally has rapidly developed into a deeper investigation led by blockchain analysts, who have identified trading patterns that imply the price action may not be fully natural.
With the token’s fully diluted valuation (FDV) nearly hitting $800 million, questions are mounting over what really lies behind the price rally, and what risk for retail investors is being bolted into their investments?
Parabolic Price Explosion Attracts Immediate Attention
They gained around twentyfold value after being idle for some time on the trading floor at SKYAI. Rapid and rapid price increases usually draw attention, but in this case it has also triggered suspicion.
According to blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps, the rally appears to show signs of wallet coordination and manipulation tied to centralized exchanges. The whole extent of the activity is still being investigated, but so far they have uncovered a tangled web of transactions that appear to evade straightforward explanations in terms of normal market demand.
It happened again
Another token went PARABOLIC with coordinated wallets and signs of CEX manipulation
What’s going on with $SKYAI? 🧵 pic.twitter.com/9OIPegW6O1
— Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) May 12, 2026
Price Explosion Of Suspicious Wallet Activity Leading Up To
An especially worrying sign for the SKYAI rally is how wallets were active prior to the upsurge.
36 freshly created wallets deposited around 25% of the complete supply of the token: ~ $135 million at this charge into Gate on April thirtieth, prior to the price spike. io.
These deposits were made just minutes apart, and additional research showed that most of these wallets were funded from one source. That level of correlation is extremely unusual and often a sign of herding behavior rather than independent action on the part of an investor.
This focused and tactical placement of value doses using such large token amounts across exchanges can carry a strong market influence.
Concerns arise from more than just recent activity, with data from the initial launch phase of SKYAI showcasing lumpy distribution.
A cluster of newly created wallets received approximately 4.5% of the total token supply, worth about $24 million at current prices, in an airdrop. These wallets showed a few unique characteristics:
- No prior on-chain activity
- Able to stake and claim tokens using shared wallet infrastructures
- The balance of token deposits on Gate.io a
The distribution was probably not as decentralized at launch, according to this chart. Rather, it suggests some of the supply was intentionally staged in whales where joint movements at any future date are likely planned.
Historical On-Chain Movements Build The Case
Retrospectively, these concerns are additionally bolstered by on-chain moves earlier in the day.
And, on April 22, 2025, around the same time that news related to the new whales broke, some 3,911 BNB coins were also withdrawn from Bitget and OKX exchanges. These funds were then funneled to wallets that had been recently created, and used to acquire SKYAI tokens.
About two weeks later, 6.5% of the total supply of SKYAI was withdrawn from exchanges including HTX, Gate on May 15, 2025. io, and Bitget. Although each event in isolation did not seem alarming, combined they provide a clear picture of a cooperation dominating and redistributing in the wake of the recent price surge.
Same Market Manipulation Patterns Will Repeat, Analysts Warn
Notoriously on-chain investigator ZachXBT has been warning about such behavior for months. He claims centralized exchanges are either facilitating or not actively preventing manipulation schemes that pump the price of tokens.
He points to recent instances like LAB, RAVE, and PIPPIN, three cryptos that had sky-high valuations before effectively dumping the price on retail investors with massive downside risk.
As per ZachXBT, SKYAI is taking a similar path with dormant amounts followed by simultaneous purchase upswing price spikes as well as retail exuberance involvement at high prices.
Hello Gracy.
The community has not received any update about the investigation of RAVE.
While now LAB is running yet another market manipulation scheme via Bitget spot.
Every new token running similar scams only hurts the credibility of the industry further.
Yes CEXs want… https://t.co/4BZQvIlqAJ
— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) May 7, 2026
Centralized Exchanges Remain Quiet
While evidence and media discourse have increased, the centralized exchanges in relation to SKYAI still do not release full statements regarding the events.
Tokens like SKYAI, LAB, PIPPIN and RAVE are still traded and written about despite analysts making them aware of manipulation signs.
It has become the subject of whispers, with market participants eyeing whether exchanges are tracking unusual activity or simply enjoying the trading volumes this sort of price action can provide.
The opacity not only gives rise to speculation, it also destroys trust in centralized trading venues.
As the scrutiny over the incident mounted, SkyAI late last night disavowed any connection with suspicious wallet transactions. In their statement, the accounts involved have no relation to the project. They also noted that they are monitoring ongoing developments and assisting on open inquiries to identify fund movements and activity on wallets.This was an important response; however, it only partially addresses larger questions about its distribution and trading patterns.
A Multifaceted Case That Could Impact The Whole Market
Bubblemaps itself described it as one of the most complex cases it has seen, describing the complex flow of funds and interactions between wallets.
The case reflects a widespread problem in the cryptosystem: the difficulty of parsing real market demand from coordinated manipulation, and that occurs in an environment of non-incrusted standards of transparency.
With more data comes a clearer image SKYAI is also a cautionary tale of how quickly narratives can change; only weeks ago, it rose to apparent stardom, but today faces serious scrutiny.
The lesson for investors is clear. When price movements are influenced by hidden hands, learning to read on-chain data and be careful when approaching parabolic rallies is a must.
Moving forward, while the investigations continue, ultimately this may have ramifications far beyond only for SKYAI but also implications about how the industry manages transparency, accountability and investor protection from here onward.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!