Sky Protocol Reaches Milestones with Surging Supply and Expanding Adoption

The Sky Protocol keeps making a splash in the decentralized financial ecosystem and has been coming out with some notable developments regarding equitable supply, token rewards, and good ol’ cross-chain adoption.
Recently, it achieved a couple of key milestones—including the one where we surpass a major supply landmark—and two things happened at this milestone: first, we surpassed DAI in terms of USDS dominance; and second, cross-chain, multichain adoption has been fueled further by this achievement.
Surging Supply and Milestones for USDS
A highly significant occurrence for Sky Protocol was its swift enlargement of the total supply, which shot up from 6.84 billion to 9 billion tokens by February 19. This astonishing expansion means way more tokens that are way more accessible than before—a greater increase in liquidity, in other words—that is helping to, you gotta figure, move USDS further along the path of being the premier asset in this space.
A significant aspect of this growth was the landmark event in February when USDS surpassed DAI to comprise over 50% of the total supply. This change represents a notable inflection point for the Sky Protocol, placing USDS in the driver’s seat as the principal stablecoin of the ecosystem and assuring a place for the protocol at the DeFi table. Notably, this recent news also pushes aside the DAI stablecoin, which most DeFi users had previously regarded as the standard bearer for DeFi. With USDS now installed in the lead, DeFi users can expect to see more from the protocol as it continues to push for an even bigger seat at the DeFi table.
Adjustments and Continued Growth Amid Market Changes
To continue evolving with the Sky Protocol markets, the team has reduced the Sky Savings Rate for February. Beginning at 12.5% at the start of the month, the rate gradually reduced to 6.5% by month’s end. The main goal of this Sky Savings Rate adjustment is to keep the Protocol sustainable, with an offering that remains attractive for users.
Even though the savings rate is declining, the overall supply of USDS is holding strong and even growing. Robustness at a protocol level is evident, with the total supply of USDS reaching 7.9 billion as of the end of February. The total supply hints at something positive, but really where the trust and potential of the protocol shine is in the next data point. Over 4.1 billion USDS are actively deposited into the Sky Savings system. That’s a good amount of trust.
Sky Token Rewards Continue to Grow
A central facet of the success of the Sky Protocol is that it encourages users their way with eye-catching rewards. An example would be last month when the amount of USDS being turned into Sky Token rewards nearly doubled.
The total crept up from 236 million to an impressive 461 million, a number that’s almost large enough to give me pause when I consider how many tokens are being used along the way to power this decentralized protocol.
A not-insignificant portion of these rewards is currently earning an 8.12% APY in Sky (SKY) tokens, which provides another incentive for potential users of the protocol to do just that.
This vigorous growth trend of Sky Token bounties emphasizes the increasing attraction of the working Sky Protocol ecosystem and also highlights the protocol’s ability to generate value for its users. When you consider the bounties awarded in the form of SKY tokens, you have to conclude that the Sky Protocol is a leading DeFi platform that offers very substantial returns.
Accelerating Multichain Adoption
Another exciting development for Sky Protocol is its rapidly growing adoption across multiple blockchains. The supply of USDS across these blockchain networks has grown substantially, with the total supply expanding from 136 million to 192 million. This quite obviously reflects the increasing demand for USDS on several different chains and serves as another testament to Sky Protocol’s success at forging cross-chain interoperability.
We expect this expansion to keep going as new networks get integrated into the Sky Protocol ecosystem. The adoption of decentralized applications (dApps) is now gaining momentum, and with it, the demand for seamless cross-chain functionality is growing too. Sky Protocol’s multichain strategy positions it well to capture what is becoming an ever-widening market of users and developers who want to leverage USDS in all sorts of diverse blockchain environments.
Looking Ahead: The Future of USDS and Sky Protocol
The February month has brought about big changes for Sky Protocol, yet not in the same way as in the earlier parts of this decade. Definitely, not doing a reverse combination of what we witnessed late in 2022 and early in 2023. Surprise! The Sky Savings Rate went up! Yes, I said up, not down. Tethered to the Eternal Inflation and intertwined with supply growth for not only USDS but also the sky-high Sky rewards in the form of both veSKY from Sky Now and the aforementioned Sky Token (SKY) — wink, wink — coming at some time after February ends and March begins.
Sky Protocol, with its continued token reward growth, even more robust multichain support, and a clear, sustainable focus on the long term, seems as well poised as any project in the DeFi ecosystem to establish something like dominance.
As more networks integrate with the protocol and user adoption continues, the future of USDS and the Sky token seems very bright.
In wrapping up, the most recent triumphs of Sky Protocol indicate that a new age is dawning for the USDS stablecoin and its ecosystem. Spurred by a solid base of across-the-board growth, reward-generating opportunities, and cross-chain adoption, the protocol seems well-positioned not just to exist, but to thrive in a DeFi landscape that is still in high flux. If the last couple of years have been any indication, Sky Protocol is an emerging, unstoppable force. Its best days may well be ahead.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
