Siren Token’s Explosive Rise To $2B Market Cap Sparks Centralization Concerns

The recent surge of SIREN has been hard to ignore. In less than a month, the token climbed from a $160 million valuation to an eye-catching $2 billion market cap. Moves like this usually draw excitement, but in this case, they’re also raising a few eyebrows.
At first glance, it looks like a classic breakout story. But a closer look at the data suggests something more structured may be happening behind the scenes. As SIREN trends across the market, conversations are beginning to shift from hype to how exactly this growth is being driven.
$SIREN hit a market cap of $2B in less than a month from $160M.
Do you think it's overpriced or will it hold? pic.twitter.com/8X00FFX6Xm
— CoinGecko (@coingecko) March 23, 2026
Market Cap Surge Driven By Aggressive Accumulation
SIREN’s rally doesn’t seem to be fueled purely by organic demand. According to on-chain analysis, a single dominant player appears to have been quietly accumulating a massive share of the supply.
Crypto analyst Ember reports that the actual control ratio of the main SIREN whale sits at around 88.5%. That’s a noticeable jump from the previously stated 66.5%, and it changes the picture quite a bit.
When exchange-held tokens are included, the level of control becomes even more striking. At that point, the whale is effectively sitting on most of the circulating supply. That kind of concentration doesn’t just influence price, it can shape the entire market behavior around the token.
It also helps explain how SIREN managed to post a roughly 30x gain in just over a month.
好吧，$SIREN 庄家控盘的代币并不止 66.5%，而是 88.5%😰6.44 亿枚 SIREN，价值 $14.4 亿。
要是再加上他们在 CEX 里的那些，也就是说，这个币庄家唱的是 "独角戏"：控盘了几乎所有的现货从而通过合约获利，这就是 SIREN 一个半月上涨 30 倍的秘密。
在昨天晚上 SIREN 庄家密集归集了 66.5%… https://t.co/9CGR3TaL0Y pic.twitter.com/QoDjGvEeBy
— 余烬 (@EmberCN) March 23, 2026
Wallet Analysis Reveals Coordinated Control Structure
Digging into the wallet data makes things even clearer. Among the top 54 addresses holding SIREN, only two stand out as independent: one is a burn wallet, and another belongs to a Binance Web3 wallet.
The remaining 52 wallets all appear to be linked.
What’s interesting is how these wallets were built. About 48 of them were set up very recently and used as aggregation points, almost like funnels to gather tokens into one place. The other four trace back to coordinated buys between late June and early July last year.
It doesn’t look random. It looks planned, like a long-term accumulation strategy that only recently became visible.
Suspected Link To DWF Labs Gains Traction
With that level of coordination, it’s no surprise people are trying to figure out who’s behind it. One name that keeps coming up is DWF Labs.
The connection isn’t confirmed, but there are some strong hints. Public wallet data shows DWF Labs holding around 3 million SIREN tokens. More importantly, their recent transactions line up closely with the timing of the large-scale accumulation.
Just before the aggregation activity picked up, a transfer was made from a wallet tied to DWF Labs. Shortly after, a massive portion of the supply, around 66.5%, was consolidated across multiple addresses.
The timing is hard to ignore, and it’s why the speculation continues to build.
Derivatives Profits And Market Influence
There’s also a theory about how this control translates into profit. It’s not just about holding tokens, it’s about using that position to influence price movement, especially in the derivatives market.
When one entity controls such a large chunk of supply, even small moves can have an outsized impact. That opens the door to trading strategies that rely on pushing price in a certain direction and benefiting from it on the contracts side.
In that context, SIREN’s sharp rise starts to look less like a random rally and more like a carefully managed move. The price action may still attract traders, but it’s happening in a market where one player likely has a strong edge.
Centralization Risks Raise Long-Term Questions
All of this brings up a bigger issue, centralization. Crypto is built on the idea of distributed ownership, but in this case, most of the supply appears to sit with a single entity.
That creates a fragile setup. If that whale decides to sell, reduce exposure, or shift strategy, the impact on price could be immediate and severe. For smaller investors, that’s a risk that’s hard to predict or control.
It also changes how people view the rally itself. Instead of broad market interest driving growth, it starts to feel like the market is being steered.
A Rapid Rise Under Intensifying Scrutiny
SIREN is still one of the most talked-about tokens right now, and its growth story isn’t over yet. But the conversation around it is evolving.
What started as excitement over a fast-rising asset is now turning into a deeper discussion about control, transparency, and how much influence one player should have in a supposedly decentralized market.
For now, traders are watching closely. The momentum is still there, but so are the questions.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!