Shiba Inu to Bitcoin Spark: The New Age of Cryptocurrency Millionaires

Cryptocurrency has taken the financial world by storm, turning many individuals into millionaires. That said, analysts suggest that after Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) could be the next to create millionaires.
Why did Shiba Inu skyrocket?
Investors had the opportunity to buy Shiba Inu (SHIB) for $0.000000000073 per token on January 1, 2021. Astoundingly, SHIB was selling at around $0.000036 by December, indicating a single-year gain of roughly 49,000,000%. This means that if someone bought $2.05 worth of SHIB in January, they’d have been a millionaire by the year’s end. Shiba Inu’s meteoric rise can be attributed to a combination of factors. First, it benefited from the prevailing fascination with meme coins in the crypto world. Additionally, its launch in August 2020 came just in time to catch the 2021 crypto bull run. Shiba Inu’s low market capitalization at the time allowed for such a massive rally.
What is Bitcoin Spark?
Bitcoin Spark is a groundbreaking blockchain aimed at ushering in a new era of digital transactions. It ensures fast and cost-effective transactions by having a high individual block transaction capacity, a low block time, and an extensive network of nodes.
Beyond its speed and cost-effectiveness, Bitcoin Spark offers a versatile platform for developing and utilizing smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps). It has a dedicated smart contract layer with separate execution systems, all reaching finality on the main network. This approach ensures scalability and enables developers to use a variety of high-level and low-level programming languages.
Additionally, Bitcoin Spark introduces the Proof-of-Process (PoP) consensus mechanism, which amalgamates elements of Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Users are required to contribute processing power to validate blocks and earn rewards, with diminishing rewards per additional processing power. The non-linear reward system, in combination with the extensive node network, creates an inclusive environment suitable even for low-powered devices. Notably, the Bitcoin Spark team is set to launch a user-friendly network validation application compatible with various operating systems, including iOS, Android, and Windows.
Bitcoin Spark also pioneers decentralized CPU and GPU renting, leasing the contributed power to individuals and institutions in need of remote computing resources. The network’s clients will pay for the service with BTCS, and network validators will receive 97% of the revenue plus newly minted BTCS and transaction fees from confirming blocks.
Moreover, Bitcoin Spark will incorporate small ad spaces on its app and website, monitored by the community for security. Advertisers will be required to pay in BTCS, and 50% of the revenue, along with extra incentives for ad monitoring, will be distributed among network participants.
With smart contract audits confirming its integrity, Bitcoin Spark stands as a beacon of innovation, offering a host of exciting features and opportunities for developers, users, and investors.
The future of Bitcoin Spark: Can another crypto reach Shiba Inu-like gains?
Several factors suggest that Bitcoin Spark could reach Shiba Inu-like gains. First, Bitcoin Spark’s unique design and value proposition suggest increased demand as the crypto market moves more toward real-world applications and innovation. Additionally, the project is in Phase 7 of 10 in its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and is expected to launch on November 30th. Being in ICO suggests a low market capitalization, and notably, the next crypto bull run is expected in 2024. Aside from this, there’s a limited supply of 21 million BTCS coins, which, as seen with Bitcoin (BTC), indicates potential for significant value appreciation.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash