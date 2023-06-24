Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars, Avalanche (AVAX) Launches EUROC and Sparklo (SPRK) Introduces a New Way to Trade Gold

The crypto landscape continues to be a viable ground for growth and innovation. Within its ecosystem, Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues its token burn in a bid to reduce supply and drive its price up. On the other hand, Avalanche (AVAX) announced the launch of EUROC, a stablecoin pegged to EURO, which is expected to expand its reach within European markets. Meanwhile, Sparklo introduces a new way to trade and invest in rare metals.
Sparklo’s (SPRK) revolutionary investment and trading idea is on the cusp of adoption
Sparklo is a revolutionary solution to investment and trading in rare metals. Its innovative solution will allow the crypto community to fractionally invest in bits of gold, silver and platinum through fractionalized NFTs. These NFTs, representing real-world assets, can in turn be traded on its marketplace. Alternatively, investors can also decide to purchase precious metals outright, which will be shipped to them.
Its utility token, SPRK, has been touted as the next big thing in the crypto space. It is currently in stage 3, with a token worth $0.055. Its growth potential is remarkable, and experts have predicted it will grow by over 1,000% in the coming months. To get yours, simply follow the link below.
Investors can be confident in their investment because the smart contract has been audited by InterFi Network and found to be safe. In addition, liquidity will be locked for 100 years and the KYC audit has been completed. Follow the link below to join the Sparklo bandwagon.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) token burn rate continues to soar
Shiba Inu (SHIB) hasn’t relented in its token burn rate, which has reached a staggering 7,000%. The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnessed an unprecedented surge in its burn rate, which reached a momentous 7,000% rise.
As the community awaits the launch of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Shibarium, they can find positives in the token supply drastically reducing, which will drive up the price of the token. Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a gradual decline since April due to market conditions. However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) seems to be on the cusp of a rally as market conditions improve.
Avalanche (AVAX) launches EUROC, a EURO stablecoin
In recent developments in the Avalanche ecosystem, Avalanche (AVAX) has integrated the EuroCoin (EUROC) stablecoin onto its network. Avalanche’s (AVAX) integration of EUROC aims to bridge the gap between the Euro currency and the crypto world. This move is expected to unlock new levels of utility and network capabilities within Avalanche (AVAX).
The new stablecoin, EUROC, pegged to the FIAT Euro, will strengthen Avalanche’s (AVAX) utility and expand and strengthen its reach within European markets. The native token Avalanche (AVAX) might also experience an increase in demand and see its price soar in the future.
