Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Stagnate, Causing Buyers To Migrate to the Watchvestor (WVTR) Presale

Recently, two popular tokens, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), have experienced stagnation in their value. This stagnation has made buyers explore alternative investment avenues, with the Watchvestor (WVTR) presale gaining attention as an outstanding option. Keep reading to discover the factors behind SHIB and DOGE’s stagnation and explore why investors are turning towards the Watchvestor presale.
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Struggles To Maintain Momentum
Shiba Inu (SHIB), once hailed as the “Dogecoin killer,” has recently struggled to maintain momentum. Despite the buzz and attention caused by the Shibarium launch, the Shiba Inu price has not been performing as expected. Therefore, prompting investors to evaluate its growth potential.
Interestingly, amidst this period of price stagnation, there is positive Shiba Inu news. To clarify, the restart of the Shibarium blockchain, after a technically challenging launch, has been successfully executed. Moreover, the blockchain is now live, albeit in a private mode.
However, Shiba Inu’s lack of fundamental value or real-world utility means it could see further price drops. Therefore, many Shiba Inu holders are now looking for better options in the crypto market.
Dogecoin (DOGE): Unable To Attract Investors
Dogecoin (DOGE), the original “meme coin,” has faced similar challenges in maintaining its price growth. While it has garnered a substantial community and celebrity endorsements, Dogecoin has also hit a period of relative stagnation.
In recent Dogecoin news, Binance decided to delist trading pairs involving DOGE. Specifically, the perpetual futures trading pairs linked with Binance USD (BUSD), are scheduled for removal from the exchange’s offerings on August 24. Thus, raising questions about Dogecoin’s long-term potential.
As this news hit the scene, the Dogecoin price fell, and while it did have a stellar rise in April, its price has not been able to recover. Consequently, investors are reshaping their strategies and choices to pursue viable investment options.
Watchvestor (WVTR): A Fresh Perspective on the Luxury Watch Market
As Shiba Inu and Dogecoin investors face a lull in price movement, the Watchvestor (WVTR) presale emerges as an attractive alternative for those seeking high ROI. This upcoming marketplace offers innovative solutions addressing the key issues plaguing the luxury watch market.
For instance, one of the main issues that hinder this market is the high upfront cost. Watchvestor solves this problem by allowing users to become fractional watch owners on the blockchain for prices as low as $10. In other words, Watchvestor will mint an NFT 100% asset-backed by a real-life watch and then fractionalize it.
Furthermore, those who purchase 100% of the NFT can also redeem the watch, which is stored in a vault. By burning the NFTs, you can get a real-world Rolex or Patek Phillippe sent straight to your home. This innovative approach allows investors to diversify their portfolios across various watches, expanding investment options.
Unlike Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, the WVTR utility token has real-world ties to the $48B luxury watch market. Buyers are now flocking to its presale to obtain governance and staking rewards for a low price. Currently, it is worth just $0.03, as it is in Stage 1. But, experts forecast a $0.35 jump when it launches on a DEX – a 12x ROI to those who buy it now.
