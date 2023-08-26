Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Might Get Left in the Dust by Everlodge (ELDG) – Here’s Why

Amidst the diverse crypto landscape, Everlodge (ELDG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Cardano (ADA) have emerged as noteworthy contenders. Keep reading to discover why Everlodge might outshine Shiba Inu and Cardano, capturing the spotlight for its unique blend of innovation, utility, and real-world application.
Shiba Inu (SHIB): The Hype and the Reality
Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained significant attention for its meme-inspired branding and the allure of “dogecoin killer.” However, the project’s lack of a straightforward utility beyond the meme factor raises questions about its long-term sustainability.
In recent Shiba Inu news, Shytoshi Kusama announced that the Shibarium relaunch will soon occur. As a result, as per IntoTheBlock, between August 14 and August 24, whales purchased 880B SHIB tokens valued at $7M.
While Shiba Inu has a passionate community, its focus on being a token for community rewards and experimentation might not be enough to sustain value over time. In fact, many experts forecast that the Shiba Inu price could sit between $0.00000946 and $0.00001078 by December 2023.
Cardano (ADA): A Solid Foundation
Cardano (ADA) is often hailed for its robust infrastructure and scientific approach to development. Its proof-of-stake protocol and focus on research-driven advancements make it a significant player in the blockchain space.
Recently, the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, stated that the SEC will not charge Cardano. This announcement was comforting in light of cryptocurrencies’ regulatory unpredictability.
However, although this may be true, the Cardano price trajectory may prove unsatisfactory to some. Although it soared to $0.45 in April, the Cardano price has plummeted. Thus, analysts in the field foresee the Cardano crypto trading in the $0.33 and $0.37 ranges before the year ends.
Everlodge (ELDG): Projected To Surge at a Faster Pace
One project in Stage 1 of its presale has been making waves on the crypto scene – Everlodge (ELDG). Everlodge stands out as a project combining the real estate market and blockchain technology. In this property marketplace, everyone can become a fractional owner of high-end properties.
To clarify, Everlodge will digitize and mint luxurious villas, vacation homes, and more into NFTs. Afterward, these NFTs are fractionalized. Therefore, Everlodge removes the high upfront cost issue plaguing this market for decades. In other words, just one fraction of this NFT may sell for prices as low as $100.
This platform’s core lies in the ELDG native token, now worth just $0.012. Holding this token will give users governance voting rights, free nightly stays in Everlodge properties, various discounts, and more. But, only 480M tokens are available in the ongoing presale, and they are selling fast.
While Shiba Inu and Cardano target different sectors, Everlodge’s integration of technology and tangible assets positions it as a project with market-disrupting potential. With its real estate market ties (valued at $280T) and a lower market cap, ELDG will soar faster. Thus, experts foresee a $0.035 price before its presale ends – a 191% ROI for those who purchase it now.
