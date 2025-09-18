Sharps Technology Aligns with Bonk for Treasury Staking and Solana Growth

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ: STSS) is making a major move in the Solana ecosystem.
The company, which holds over 2 million SOL (valued at more than $450M, per CoinMarketCap), has partnered with Bonk Inu (@bonk_inu) to stake part of its treasury into bonkSOL, BONK’s liquid staking token.
This partnership signals two things: institutional confidence in Solana’s meme economy and a deeper alignment between a NASDAQ-traded treasury and one of the chain’s fastest-growing communities.
STSS Brings Institutional Capital Into Bonk’s Ecosystem
STSS has built its strategy around Solana. The company describes itself as a Solana Digital Asset Treasury, with one goal, to increase its Solana-per-share through smart treasury management.
By committing a portion of its 2M+ SOL into bonkSOL, STSS is doing more than just seeking yield. It’s providing liquidity and institutional exposure to Bonk’s ecosystem, creating a direct bridge between traditional finance and Solana’s native culture.
The Dog is excited to welcome Sharps Technology (NASDAQ: STSS) into the BONK ecosystem initially with our liquid staking partnership, which continues the journey of $BONK into new realms with new partners!
Let’s BONK ❗️❗️❗️ https://t.co/nH5QrVKrCH
— BONK!!! (@bonk_inu) September 16, 2025
“STSS is excited to partner with Bonk and gain access to its ecosystem,” the company said, emphasizing that BONK’s liquid staking product is just the starting point of collaboration.
What is bonkSOL?
BonkSOL is Bonk’s liquid staking token. It delegates entirely to the BONK Validator and offers one of the most community-first models in staking.
- 0% deposit fee
- 0% withdrawal fee
- 0% management fee
For example:
If you deposit 100 SOL, you receive 99.99 bonkSOL. At an estimated 7% APY, your bonkSOL would be worth about 107 SOL after one year.
All commissions and MEV earned by the BONK validator are sent directly back to the BONK community, reinforcing the project’s ethos of rewarding holders and users.
This partnership does more than strengthen Bonk’s staking model. It brings a NASDAQ-listed treasury into the fold, showing institutional recognition of meme-aligned infrastructure on Solana.
Bonk, once dismissed as just another memecoin, has steadily positioned itself as a serious liquidity driver. With STSS backing its staking product, bonkSOL becomes an institutional-grade product overnight.
For Solana, this means deeper staking liquidity, more validator security, and stronger alignment between its cultural tokens and traditional finance players.
Eric Trump and WLFI Add Fuel to the Fire
The Bonk ecosystem has also attracted attention from high-profile names. Eric Trump recently acknowledged the alignment between BONKfun, Raydium, and World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) in a post on X.
“This bridges meme culture, DeFi liquidity, and institutional-grade finance,” Trump noted, suggesting the mix could reshape how Solana’s growth story is told.
WLFI, in collaboration with BONKfun, is rolling out millions in promotional rewards for traders engaging with USD1 pairs.
- Rewards will be distributed weekly based on trading activity.
- Participants can claim rewards directly via the BONKfun interface and other supported platforms.
- WLFI will eventually bring this program into its upcoming app, once it launches.
This incentive program is designed to increase trading volume and liquidity depth in Solana’s stablecoin markets, while attaching BONK branding to some of the most active on-chain flows.
$USD1 is coming to Solana in a big way! @worldlibertyfi https://t.co/NJOnTgFeqM
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 15, 2025
A Cultural and Financial Convergence
Taken together, these moves show how meme culture, DeFi, and institutional finance are no longer separate worlds on Solana.
- Bonk brings the community and culture.
- STSS brings the institutional treasury.
- Raydium and WLFI add DeFi liquidity infrastructure.
The result is a self-reinforcing loop. Liquidity supports staking yields. Yields attract institutional players. Institutions validate meme-driven ecosystems. And the cultural energy of Solana becomes a magnet for more traders, builders, and investors.
STSS’s partnership with Bonk marks a shift in how traditional finance views Solana-native tokens. It’s no longer just about memes or speculation. With over $450M worth of SOL committed to Solana’s ecosystem, and a portion of that now flowing into bonkSOL, the lines between “serious” finance and meme culture are blurred.
At the same time, BONK’s validator and liquid staking model prove that memes can evolve into real financial primitives. Eric Trump’s acknowledgment and WLFI’s reward program only add weight to this narrative.
If this trend continues, Solana may find itself defined by exactly what makes it different: a blend of speed, culture, and capital that few other chains can replicate.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!