SEC Rolls Out Sweeping “Advance, Clarify, Transform” Agenda In Major Push To Rethink Outdated Rules

At the latest “SEC Speaks in 2026” event, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made it clear that something bigger than a routine update is happening.
Chairman Paul S. Atkins didn’t just talk about tweaking policies, he laid out a broader shift in how the agency wants to regulate markets going forward.
The message wasn’t overly polished or dressed up. It came across more direct: the SEC is trying to move away from rules that no longer match how things actually work today, especially with crypto and digital assets growing fast.
🚨 CRYPTO: SEC CHAIR PAUL ATKINS UNVEILS "A-C-T" POLICY AGENDA AT ANNUAL SEC SPEAKS EVENT
Three pillars. One message: the old rulebook is getting gutted.
Advance: update rules to match how markets actually operate today, not decades ago. Clarify: streamline oversight and unlock… pic.twitter.com/ZBVc2CE7Ab
— BSCN (@BSCNews) March 20, 2026
Atkins summed it up with three words, Advance, Clarify, Transform. And from how he explained it, everything the agency does next is expected to fall under that structure.
SEC Says It Wants To Update Rules
One thing that stood out from the announcement is how often Atkins came back to the idea that current rules just don’t fit anymore. A lot of them were built for markets that look very different from what we have now.
That’s where the “Advance” part comes in. The idea is simple on the surface, update rules so they actually reflect modern markets. But in practice, that could mean revisiting a lot of long-standing frameworks.
Markets today are faster, more digital, and way more interconnected than before. Crypto, DeFi, and even AI-driven trading systems have changed how people interact with finance. Yet regulation hasn’t really kept up at the same pace.
Atkins didn’t go too deep into specifics, but the direction is clear. Instead of forcing new industries into old structures, the SEC wants to reshape those structures entirely.
Lack Of Clarity In Crypto Regulation Gets Called Out Directly
The second part of the plan, Clarify, touches on something the crypto space has been dealing with for years: confusion.
There’s been a lot of back-and-forth around what counts as a security, what doesn’t, and how companies are supposed to operate within U.S. rules. That uncertainty has pushed a lot of projects to build outside the country.
Atkins didn’t avoid that point. He openly said that an entire generation of digital asset innovation happened outside the U.S. partly because regulators didn’t act clearly enough.
That’s a pretty strong statement, and it shows the SEC is at least acknowledging past gaps.
Now the focus seems to be on making things more straightforward. Not necessarily easier, but clearer. If companies know the rules, they can decide how to work within them instead of guessing or avoiding the system entirely.
The “Transform” part of the agenda is where things get more interesting. Instead of adding more rules, which is what regulators usually do, the SEC is talking about removing some.
Atkins described it as going for the “minimum effective dose of regulation.” In other words, just enough rules to keep things in check, but not so many that they slow everything down.
That could mean cutting out requirements that don’t really serve a purpose anymore or that create unnecessary friction for businesses.
It’s not something you hear often from a regulator. Usually, the focus is on tightening controls, not reducing them. So this part of the plan stands out a bit more.
Still, it raises questions too. Figuring out which rules are actually “burdensome” versus necessary won’t be simple, and that process could take time.
Broader Shift In Washington Suggests SEC Is Not Acting Alone
This move by the SEC doesn’t seem to be happening in isolation. It lines up with other recent developments coming out of Washington.
There’s been a noticeable shift toward lighter regulation in areas like AI, and the SEC itself recently made moves to better define crypto tokens.
Put together, it feels like there’s a broader push to rethink how regulation works in fast-moving sectors. Instead of trying to control everything upfront, the approach seems to be leaning more toward adapting as things evolve.
That doesn’t mean regulation is going away, it just might look different from what people are used to.
What This Could Mean For Crypto, Investors, And The Market Going Forward
For crypto, this kind of shift could make a real difference, depending on how it plays out.
If rules become clearer, more companies might feel comfortable building in the U.S. again. If unnecessary requirements are removed, it could lower barriers for both startups and larger institutions.
At the same time, nothing is changing overnight. This is more of a direction than a final outcome. The actual impact will depend on how these ideas get turned into real policies.
For investors, especially those watching from the sidelines, it could make the space feel a bit more accessible. Less confusion usually means less perceived risk.
But there’s still a lot to figure out. The SEC is essentially saying it wants to rethink its entire approach, and that kind of shift doesn’t happen quickly or smoothly.
Still, one thing is clear from Atkins’ message, the agency knows the current system isn’t fully working for modern markets. And now, at least, it’s trying to do something about it.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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