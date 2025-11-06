Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals 25-Year Sentence: “A Rush to Injustice”

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has officially appealed his 25-year prison sentence, arguing he was “presumed guilty” from the start of his trial following the collapse of the crypto exchange in 2022.
His lawyers say the case was rushed, unfair, and influenced by pressure from the media, prosecutors, and even the judge, a situation they call “a miscarriage of justice.”
“Forced to Fight With One Hand Tied Behind His Back”
Bankman-Fried’s defense claims the trial process was deeply flawed and violated his right to a fair hearing. Attorney Michael Bloch, who represents the FTX founder, described the proceedings as unprecedented and unjust, citing several moments where the defense was severely restricted.
According to Bloch, SBF was forced to participate in a pre-trial deposition, something virtually unheard of in a criminal case, to preview his advice-of-counsel defense before both the court and prosecutors. Despite this, Judge Lewis Kaplan later ruled against allowing most of that defense at trial.
Bloch says this move crippled SBF’s ability to explain his intent to the jury:
“The Government was allowed to tell the jury that the money FTX customers had deposited was ‘gone’ and ‘stolen,’ while Bankman-Fried was prohibited from telling the jury that was not true.”
He clarified that the argument wasn’t that “customers got their money back”, but rather that no crime was committed in the first place. SBF was, he said, “effectively precluded from putting on evidence that he had no criminal intent.”
Bloch summed it up bluntly:
“Bankman-Fried was forced to fight with one hand tied behind his back.”
“Presumed Guilty” From Day One
The defense argues that public perception and media pressure heavily shaped the outcome. Following the sudden collapse of FTX in November 2022, prosecutors charged SBF within just 33 days, accusing him of fraud and conspiracy linked to the exchange and its sister trading firm, Alameda Research.
His team says that timeline alone shows how rushed the case was. They argue that any fair-minded analyst would need months, even years, to fully understand the collapse, the flow of funds, and the internal operations before concluding whether a crime had occurred.
“This was a rush to injustice,” Bloch said. “The prosecutors seemed more interested in winning headlines than getting it right.”
He added that the case became a media-driven prosecution, where the narrative of guilt was set long before any evidence was presented.
The appeal asserts that no jury has yet been allowed to hear the full truth, and that the original trial was tainted by bias and procedural errors that denied Bankman-Fried his constitutional rights.
What the Appeal Means
Bankman-Fried’s legal team has now taken their arguments to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, asking for the conviction to be overturned and for a new trial to be granted.
The appeal doesn’t reverse the sentence automatically, it’s a request for judicial review. The court will evaluate whether legal errors occurred during the trial that could have affected the verdict.
Key Points:
- SBF was convicted of multiple fraud and conspiracy charges related to FTX’s collapse.
- His lawyers argue that trial errors, evidence restrictions, and a lack of presumption of innocence denied him a fair process.
- The appeal, if successful, could lead to a full retrial.
This case is one of the most high-profile crypto prosecutions in history, and the appeal could reshape how future financial crime trials, especially those involving digital assets, are handled in the United States.
Back to Court: SBF’s Bid for a New Trial
Sam Bankman-Fried is now scheduled to return to court as appellate judges review his request for a retrial. His team plans to argue that the procedural missteps and evidentiary restrictions in his original case justify reopening the trial.
If the appeal is granted, it would pave the way for one of the most significant retrials in modern financial history. If denied, SBF will continue serving his 25-year sentence, a punishment that already stands as one of the most severe in the crypto industry.
The appellate panel will determine whether the original proceedings met the constitutional standard of fairness and whether the restrictions placed on SBF’s defense were legally justified.
The Larger Fight for Fairness
Bloch’s defense isn’t just about one man, it’s about due process and how justice is applied when public attention is at its peak. He argues that the case represents a troubling example of bias within the justice system, where the rush to convict a prominent figure overshadowed the obligation to ensure fairness.
“Those of us who care about the rights of people accused of crimes, and fundamental fairness generally, should be deeply troubled by how Sam Bankman-Fried was treated from start to finish,” Bloch said.
He emphasized that what happened to SBF could happen to anyone under enough political and public pressure. The defense maintains that the system failed to protect the principle that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Market Reaction and Community Sentiment
Following news of the appeal, the FTT token, associated with the defunct FTX exchange, traded at around $1.61, according to CoinMarketCap. The price has remained volatile since the announcement, reflecting the market’s split sentiment over SBF’s potential comeback attempt.
Across the crypto community, reactions have been divided. Some believe the appeal is a desperate legal maneuver to escape accountability. Others argue that the appeal raises valid concerns about fairness and judicial integrity in high-profile financial cases.
Regardless of where public opinion stands, the outcome of this appeal could set a precedent for how courts handle similar prosecutions in the fast-evolving world of crypto finance.
The appellate judges will now hear arguments from both sides. A decision could take weeks or even months. If the court grants a new trial, the case will return to the lower court for a complete retrial, giving SBF a fresh chance to present evidence that was previously restricted.
If denied, the 25-year sentence remains intact, cementing SBF’s fate as one of crypto’s most infamous figures.
For now, Bankman-Fried’s team remains confident that justice will prevail the second time around.
Attorney Michael Bloch shared his thoughts on X regarding the appeal:
Sam Bankman-Fried’s appeal is not just another court motion, it’s a battle for redemption and fairness. His team argues the first trial was biased, rushed, and fundamentally unjust. Now, the crypto world watches closely as the Second Circuit decides whether to reopen one of the most defining cases in digitalfinance.
If successful, the appeal could rewrite the narrative surrounding FTX and its founder. If not, it will stand as a permanent reminder of how swiftly the tides can turn when justice meets public outrage.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
