Robinhood Launches Robinhood Chain To Bring Financial Services And RWAs Onchain

Robinhood takes a major step into blockchain infrastructure with the launch of Robinhood Chain, a permissionless Layer 2 blockchain built on Arbitrum technology and fully compatible with Ethereum.
The company positions the network as a financial-grade ecosystem focused on tokenized real-world assets (RWA) and secure onchain financial services. The public testnet is now live, allowing developers to explore the infrastructure and begin testing new applications designed for real-world finance.
The project reflects Robinhood’s broader push to merge traditional finance with decentralized infrastructure. Rather than creating another experimental crypto chain, Robinhood designs Robinhood Chain specifically for financial services, prioritizing reliability, compliance, and institutional-level security. The company emphasizes that the blockchain is engineered to meet the performance demands of real financial operations while maintaining Ethereum compatibility.
The founder, Vlad Tenev, leads the initiative as Robinhood aims to expand beyond trading platforms into infrastructure development. By launching its own Layer 2 chain, the company signals its ambition to become a core gateway for tokenized financial markets. The decision aligns with the growing trend of financial platforms building specialized blockchains tailored to real-world use cases.
Testnet Launch Opens Development Opportunities
Robinhood officially activates the public testnet, giving developers immediate access to experiment with decentralized financial applications. The testnet allows builders to validate smart contracts, test transaction workflows, and explore how tokenized assets function within a financial-grade Layer 2 environment. Developers can begin building using the core foundation available through the official documentation released alongside the launch.
The company highlights that Robinhood Chain focuses on enabling the next generation of onchain financial services. Developers gain tools to create decentralized applications designed for tokenized assets, payment systems, and financial instruments. The testnet environment serves as a sandbox where developers test reliability and scalability before any mainnet deployment.
Robinhood also encourages user interaction through guided testnet participation steps. Contributors can claim faucet tokens, connect EVM-compatible wallets, and simulate transactions within the ecosystem. This open participation model helps stress-test the network while building early community engagement around the chain’s financial infrastructure vision.
More details about the public testnet rollout and development opportunities are outlined in the official announcement shared here: https://x.com/i/status/2021399303722258575 . The company frames this release as the starting point for a broader developer ecosystem centered around tokenized real-world financial assets.
Infrastructure Built On Arbitrum Targets Tokenized Assets
Robinhood Chain leverages Arbitrum’s Layer 2 technology to provide scalability and efficiency while remaining fully compatible with Ethereum. This design ensures that developers can build applications using familiar tools while benefiting from reduced transaction costs and faster settlement times. The company emphasizes that the blockchain aims to support both tokenized real-world assets and digital assets within a single integrated environment.
The platform focuses heavily on bringing financial services onchain. By combining Ethereum’s security with Arbitrum’s performance capabilities, Robinhood positions its chain as a solution for institutions and developers seeking reliable blockchain infrastructure. The emphasis on compliance and operational stability reflects the company’s roots in regulated financial markets.
Tokenized real-world assets remain a central theme in Robinhood Chain’s design. The network aims to provide a reliable infrastructure layer for representing physical and traditional financial instruments onchain. By enabling these assets to function within a decentralized ecosystem, Robinhood hopes to expand access to financial markets while reducing operational inefficiencies.
The company describes the chain as financial-grade, highlighting security and compliance features as core priorities. These elements aim to ensure that institutions feel comfortable building on the network, paving the way for broader adoption beyond retail-focused applications.
Major Venture Backing Fuels RWA Development
Robinhood secures significant funding support to drive the development of tokenized real-world assets and financial infrastructure. The company successfully raises 5,770,000,000u from prominent venture firms, including Ribbit Capital, a16z crypto, Sequoia Capital, and several other established investors. This strong financial backing signals confidence in the long-term potential of blockchain-based financial systems.
The funding allows Robinhood to invest heavily in research, development, and infrastructure improvements necessary for large-scale adoption. By securing support from top-tier venture firms, the company strengthens its position within the rapidly evolving RWA sector. Investors view tokenized assets as a major growth opportunity, and Robinhood Chain aims to become a core platform enabling that transition.
The venture support also underscores the growing interest in financial-grade blockchain solutions. Rather than focusing solely on speculative crypto projects, investors increasingly prioritize infrastructure that supports real-world financial applications. Robinhood’s strategy aligns with this trend, emphasizing stability, usability, and long-term scalability.
Through this funding, Robinhood accelerates its mission to integrate blockchain technology into traditional financial workflows. The company positions Robinhood Chain as a bridge between decentralized technology and established financial markets, supported by substantial institutional backing.
Testnet Interaction Process Encourages Early Participation
Robinhood actively encourages developers and early users to interact with the testnet environment through a structured process. Participants begin by claiming faucet tokens through the official faucet portal, connecting an EVM-compatible wallet, and initiating token transfers to test transaction functionality. Verification requires solving a captcha, logging in with a Google account, and claiming test tokens for simulated use within the network.
The process continues with bridging faucet tokens through the Arbitrum portal, enabling users to simulate cross-network transfers. Participants can perform bridging actions up to five times daily, helping developers observe network performance under various transaction conditions. Robinhood emphasizes that the testnet must remain in testnet mode, requiring users to switch networks within their wallet interface before conducting interactions.
Importantly, the company reminds users that all testnet assets hold no real-world value. The environment exists solely for testing and development purposes, allowing builders to experiment without financial risk. This controlled testing framework ensures that applications function properly before any production deployment.
By encouraging hands-on interaction, Robinhood aims to build a strong developer community while gathering valuable performance data. Early engagement helps refine the platform’s usability and reliability as it moves toward future milestones.
Robinhood Positions Chain As Gateway To Onchain Financial Services
With the launch of Robinhood Chain, the company positions itself as a major infrastructure player in the tokenized finance ecosystem. The Layer 2 blockchain represents a strategic shift from being solely a trading platform to becoming a foundational technology provider for onchain financial services. By focusing on tokenized real-world assets and compliant financial applications, Robinhood aligns its blockchain strategy with evolving industry demands.
The project highlights a broader vision where financial services operate seamlessly on decentralized infrastructure while maintaining institutional standards. Developers gain access to a platform designed specifically for financial use cases, while investors gain exposure to a network focused on practical applications rather than speculative experimentation.
Robinhood Chain’s testnet marks the beginning of a larger development roadmap. As developers build new applications and institutions explore tokenized assets, the company aims to create a scalable ecosystem that supports diverse financial workflows. The combination of Arbitrum technology, venture backing, and Ethereum compatibility strengthens the chain’s position within the competitive Layer 2 landscape.
Through its new blockchain initiative, Robinhood signals a long-term commitment to reshaping how financial markets operate in an onchain environment. The launch reflects a broader shift toward infrastructure-driven innovation, with Robinhood Chain emerging as a platform designed to support the next generation of decentralized financial services.
