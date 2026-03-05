Ripple Opens Door To Coinbase Derivatives For Institutional Clients

Institutional access to regulated crypto derivatives just expanded again. Ripple has announced that clients using its institutional brokerage platform can now trade derivatives contracts listed on Coinbase’s derivatives exchange, with clearing handled by Nodal Clear.
The development quietly marks a meaningful shift for Ripple, a company historically known for cross-border payments and its connection to XRP. With this integration, Ripple clients gain direct access to regulated crypto futures products in the United States—something that wasn’t previously available through the firm’s ecosystem.
For institutions that want regulated exposure to digital asset derivatives, the partnership adds another pathway into the market.
Hidden Road Acquisition Lays The Groundwork
This new access doesn’t come out of nowhere. It builds on Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden Road Partners CIV US LLC last year. The firm operates as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) and now forms part of Ripple’s institutional brokerage platform known as Ripple Prime.
Hidden Road’s infrastructure essentially provides the bridge that connects Ripple’s institutional clients to regulated derivatives markets. Through this structure, Ripple Prime can facilitate trading while also handling the clearing and financing components that institutions typically require.
Ripple Prime has already grown into a large operation in a relatively short period. The platform cleared more than $3 trillion in trading volume in 2025, according to company figures. That scale helps explain why Ripple sees prime brokerage as a major pillar of its long-term strategy.
Rather than focusing only on payments technology, the company has been quietly building services that resemble the infrastructure used in traditional financial markets.
Ripple Prime Expands Its Institutional Toolkit
For Ripple Prime users, the new integration means access to the full suite of Coinbase derivatives contracts within a single clearing framework.
Noel Kimmel, President of Ripple Prime, described the partnership as part of the platform’s broader effort to widen institutional trading opportunities.
“We are pleased to partner with Nodal Clear and Coinbase as we continue to expand our exchange coverage and bring new futures trading opportunities to our clients,” Kimmel said.
He explained that bringing Coinbase derivatives contracts into Ripple Prime’s clearing structure helps institutions trade more efficiently while accessing additional markets.
The goal, according to Kimmel, is straightforward: simplify how institutions interact with digital asset markets. Instead of juggling multiple brokers, exchanges, and clearing houses, clients can operate within a more unified system.
That approach mirrors the model used in traditional finance, where prime brokers handle many of the logistical layers behind institutional trading.
Coinbase Pushes Further Into Regulated Futures Trading
For Coinbase, the collaboration reflects a growing demand among institutions for regulated crypto derivatives products.
Boris Ilyevsky, who heads the company’s U.S. futures exchange, said the partnership helps extend Coinbase’s derivatives offerings to a broader group of institutional traders.
“We’re pleased to collaborate with Ripple to continue expanding access to Coinbase Derivatives contracts,” Ilyevsky said.
He pointed out that interest in regulated crypto futures has increased significantly as institutions look for structured ways to participate in digital asset markets.
The contracts offered through Coinbase’s derivatives exchange operate within a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulated framework, which provides oversight and compliance safeguards that many institutions require.
Another key feature is continuous trading availability. Like most crypto markets, Coinbase derivatives operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing traders to react to market movements at any time.
Combined with deep liquidity and evolving contract design, that round-the-clock access has made crypto futures an increasingly important segment of the broader digital asset market.
Nodal Clear Welcomes Ripple As Clearing Member
The clearing side of the partnership falls to Nodal Clear, which will handle settlement and counterparty risk for the derivatives contracts.
Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Clear, said the organization views Ripple’s entry as a positive addition to its network of clearing members.
“We are pleased to welcome Ripple as a new clearing member of Nodal Clear,” Cusenza said.
Through this relationship, Ripple clients gain efficient access to the complete range of Coinbase derivatives contracts while relying on Nodal’s clearing infrastructure.
Clearing services may not attract the same headlines as trading platforms, but they play a crucial role in derivatives markets. Clearing organizations ensure that both sides of a transaction meet their obligations and that trades settle properly.
Without that layer of financial oversight, large-scale derivatives markets simply couldn’t function.
Ripple’s Strategy Moves Beyond Payments
Perhaps the most interesting takeaway from this announcement is what it says about Ripple’s broader direction.
For much of its history, the company has focused on improving cross-border payments using blockchain technology. XRP, its associated digital asset, became widely known for that use case.
But the introduction of derivatives trading access suggests Ripple’s ambitions have expanded.
By plugging its institutional clients directly into regulated U.S. derivatives markets, the company is moving toward something closer to a full-service institutional crypto finance platform.
That includes services such as prime brokerage, clearing, and financing—areas traditionally dominated by large banks and financial institutions.
The strategy also reflects a wider trend across the crypto industry. As digital assets mature, companies are increasingly building infrastructure that resembles traditional financial systems.
Instead of focusing solely on retail trading or payment rails, firms are constructing complete market ecosystems designed to attract institutional capital.
Institutional Crypto Trading Continues To Grow
Partnerships like the one between Ripple, Coinbase, and Nodal Clear show how quickly the institutional side of crypto is evolving.
Only a few years ago, regulated derivatives products for digital assets were relatively limited. Today, institutions can access futures markets, clearing services, prime brokerage platforms, and financing options that look increasingly similar to traditional capital markets.
For Ripple, the move strengthens its institutional offering while expanding its footprint beyond payments technology.
For Coinbase, it brings more traders into its derivatives ecosystem.
And for institutions, it offers another regulated entry point into crypto futures trading—one that operates within the familiar structures of the U.S. financial system.
As digital asset markets continue to mature, collaborations like this one are likely to become more common, gradually reshaping the infrastructure that supports institutional participation in crypto.
