Ripple Co-Founder Successfully Recovers From the Coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis can affect anyone in the world, regardless of age, ethnicity, occupation, or religion. Former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 but has made a successful recovery.
The number of global coronavirus cases is on the rise at an alarming rate.
Former Ripple CEO Fully Recovers
All of the current “hot spots” are still noting high infection rates, with new hot spots being added every week.
No place on this planet is safe right now, thus it is crucial to adhere to guidelines and make the most of the situation.
For those who are diagnosed with coronavirus, such as former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen, a successful recovery is always a possible outcome.
Larsen recently took to Twitter to share the good news with everyone.
He also wants more people to donate blood to help with antibody transplants, which is considered to be a promising method of gaining COVID-19 resistance.
Chris Larsen was the Ripple CEO and co-founder for a while.
His current position within the company is Executive Chairman of Ripple’s board of directors.
This further goes to show how no one can escape a pandemic such as COVID-19.
It is in everyone’s best interest to maintain social distancing and prevent the virus from spreading further.