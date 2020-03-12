The New Remote Worker Economy

In the past few decades, tech has changed the way we work – in 2016, 85% or global business was done by virtual teams. Changing work also includes changing needs – with tech, a whole new set of needs are necessary to help everyone involved function properly. Workers want always improving processes, collaborative workplaces, and access to the latest technology to help them excel in this changing environment. More employers want an emphasis on openness; they want to be seen as trusted partners. This want of openness is shared by employees as well – 9 in 10 workers want their future workplace to be transparent, and 8 in 10 want to learn more about their business’ decision making process. New communications needs have arisen seeing as feedback is now instantaneous, forcing tech to be able to keep up. Workplaces are also shifting from traditional business structures and most want to have stronger team relationships with their colleagues.
Working remotely, since 2005, has increased by 115%, but 1 in 4 struggle with interacting solely through technology. Relying on tech alone could lead to reduced productivity, lack of team engagement and difficulty in managing tasks. Successfully working remotely, through tech, takes specific skills to overcome these difficulties. Being available to those who need you and catching up on anything you missed is one of these skills. Another good way to thrive in these new working conditions is to look smart – you can be smart but not look smart. An easy way to look smart is to add glasses to your contact photos. Staying on top of projects and people can also greatly improve your effectiveness in the evolving workplace.
But all of this can be a little overwhelming. Find tech to work smarter that can help you and your colleagues with the new and developing office structure here: