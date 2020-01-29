When choosing to trade cryptocurrencies, or any other type of digital asset, users must always consider if they’re the right fit for the job. Trading any digital asset requires a lot of knowledge in the market, technical chart analysis, and sometimes even a bit of luck. It can all get very complicated in just a matter of seconds, and emotions could also play a huge part in the decision-making process when trading. This is precisely why sometimes its best to step aside and choose somebody more experienced in the market to do it for you. Here are the top 4 reasons why you should go for a managed trading account:
Emotions
Emotional trading is almost impossible to stop, especially if you’re new in the market. It can cause you to trade impulsively, miss opportunities, enter late, take premature profits, and so on. Studies show that any trader must overcome four basic emotions when entering any market: greed, fear, hope, and regret. The reality is that this is extremely difficult to do, sometimes people react subconsciously without even realizing that certain emotion is causing a certain reaction, and this mind-set could truly cost you a fortune when trading. This could easily be overcome if an emotionless bot was to be introduced into the equation. Bots can’t experience feelings, they just execute orders that are previously set by an expert or you if you feel capable to do it.
Quick Response
The human brain can’t make a knowledgeable decision immediately. It requires time to understand what is happening and how to react to a certain situation, and even then, it may be too late. For example, take the cryptocurrency market where prices go up and down in a matter of seconds; sometimes without a reason. Wasting those valuable minutes that could take you to reach a knowledgeable decision could also cost you the opportunity of a lifetime to make millions or to lose millions. This scenario is easily fixed by bots, who will immediately react without further thinking or over-analyzing a situation. The bots are just programmed to do as they’re told following pre-established rules.
24/7 Trading In Multiple Markets
Humans have to sleep and when they do, they could miss major trading opportunities in the market. Bots never go to bed, they will continue to trade for you 24/7 without interruption. Not only that but with trading bots you can also set trades in different markets, using different assets, leveraging every single opportunity.
Analyze Trends In The Market
Regardless of how good you know a certain market, and how well-informed you are about its trends, news, and related stories; you could always miss something. Important information could easily go unnoticed, which could cost you great opportunities when trading. With the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI), some companies are offering new managed trading services that imitate the thinking of a financial analyst who collects and processes data. Due to the technological advancements of AI, the bot learns about the market and all its history, related news, social media, exchange indicators and more. This information helps bots understand the global market trends and adjust buy/sell orders under optimized and updated data.
