QCAD Launches On Arc To Expand Institutional FX Infrastructure Onchain

The official launch of QCAD, Stablecorp’s Canadian dollar stablecoin, to the Arc Testnet on StableFX is a major milestone in building robust, institutional-grade foreign exchange infrastructure directly onchain.
At the same time, this integration brings native CAD-denominated stablecoin capabilities to USDC in the Arc ecosystem, empowering developers and institutions with programmable FX flows between the Canadian dollar and Dollar on-chain.
As part of the announcement, it is noted that StableFX will allow near-real-time, atomic settlement between liquidity pools for CAD and USD, possibly lessening the friction associated with cross-border foreign exchange infrastructure.
This rollout is also indicative of the wider trend in digital finance towards embedding multi-currency settlement natively on the blockchain to avoid ever-more fragmented networks of banks, centralized exchanges and legacy payment intermediaries.
QCAD, the Canadian dollar stablecoin, from @stablecorp is integrating with StableFX on @Arc Testnet, expanding onchain FX infrastructure for institutional CAD/USD use cases.
With QCAD and StableFX, institutions can explore more efficient stablecoin-based FX flows with… pic.twitter.com/Dwxe5ZavuD
— Circle (@circle) May 21, 2026
Arc Pushes Toward Native Multi-Currency Finance
Arc is positioning this as the foundation of a new global financial infrastructure layer, built to support programmable multi-currency apps natively onchain.
In the past, exchanging currencies within blockchain environments has required multiple unconnected steps. When dealing with Canadian and U.S. dollars, these transactions will mainly go through bank rails, exchanges, fiat conversion systems (like FTX), and only then to the blockchain settlement layer for finalization of the transaction, a long, messy multi-step process.
QCAD and StableFX running natively on Arc simplifies this process significantly. CAD-denominated liquidity still settles in a USD-centric liquidity environment, but now can engage more directly with that liquidity rather than flowing through multiple intermediaries.
On the surface, this is a modest transition, only subtle changes over time, but it marks a significant evolution in decentralized financial infrastructure. Rather, Arc is progressing from treating stablecoins as mere tokenized fiat representations, deciding to create a full settlement layer which enables multiple currencies to natively move across and interact in decentralized financial applications.
This evolution is a clear indication of blockchain networks moving away from one-dimensional currency driven ecosystems to higher-level programmable financial systems capable of servicing multiple complex institutional use cases, including treasury management, payments and international settlement flows.
Arc 🤝 @stablecorp
QCAD, a Canadian dollar stablecoin issued by Stablecorp, is live on Arc Testnet and supported via StableFX.
For developers and institutions, this unlocks:
→ CAD-denominated stablecoin rails alongside USDC
→ Direct onchain FX flows between CAD and USD
→… pic.twitter.com/i5mHKO7uau
— Arc (@arc) May 21, 2026
StableFX Introduces New Onchain FX Capabilities
At the heart of the integration is StableFX, an infrastructure layer that allows for direct foreign exchange capabilities between QCAD and USD-backed stablecoins such as USDC.
StableFX supports near real-time settlement with atomic execution, meaning either a transaction completely through or it fails, eliminating any partial transportation. These feature is key for institutional environments, where the settlement certainty one of the most important factors with operational efficiency.
Additionally, the platform allows developers to create these applications that operate multi-native fiat by onchain. Especially those that have a reliance on decentralized finance solutions such as payments systems, treasury management platforms, liquidity solutions and settlement apps without full dependence on conventional banking with regard to currency conversion.
The milestone is significant for stablecoin infrastructure. This is currently the case for the majority of stablecoin ecosystems, which tend to be heavily dominated by USD-denominated liquidity. Incorporating QCAD directly into Arc from a settlements perspective, this creates an environment for the ecosystem to realistically develop on a globalized currency infrastructure.
Furthermore, this integration also shows a growing demand for blockchain systems with real business processes over speculative crypto operations. Institutions willing to adopt stablecoins need infrastructure underpinned by the flexibility of traditional foreign exchange systems, but with faster settlement and less friction.
QCAD Expands Beyond A Regional Stablecoin Narrative
While QCAD is certainly pegged to the Canadian dollar, the importance of this integration reaches far beyond Canada.
Market watchers first pitched the launch as yet another stablecoin listing. The more profound implication, though, is that Arc’s vision is to deeply integrate native foreign exchange infrastructure within blockchain settlement layers.
This integration also showcases how multiple fiat-pegged stablecoins can function harmoniously and productively within an ecosystem of decentralized finance. Arc is building an architecture that allows a host of fiat-backed digital assets to function as constituents of a single programmable financial system, instead of silo-ing liquidity pools by currency or geography.
This ability becomes more crucial as bitcoin finance matures into institutional adoption. For large financial entities, the multi-currency operation is already common practice; thus, the underlying technology to assist treasury operations, liquidity management and cross-border settlement should be optimally efficient.
Arc are testing how this blockchain-native FX infrastructure can displace certain parts of the conventional conversion pipeline by allowing native interaction between this CAD/USD using StableFX. Rather than having to route value through the infrastructure of external banking systems before we can reach blockchain rails, it is the settlement layer itself that enables currency interoperability in a direct way.
This evolution holds the potential to minimize operational complexity for global financial applications operating with cross-region and multi-currency workflows.
Institutional Stablecoin Infrastructure Continues Expanding
This integration with QCAD also highlights the growing importance of stablecoins as part of institutional finance infrastructure.
Previously, stablecoins were mainly cramped around crypto trading and decentralized finance liquidity. Nevertheless, the sector is gradually expanding into treasury management, cross-border payments, settlement systems and programmable financial infrastructure.
Projects such as Arc and StableFX are striving to position stablecoins as more than pure transaction/transfer solutions but rather a growing floor of financial scaffolding able to produce real-world institutional grade workloads.
Atomic settlement and near-real-time FX execution are examples of the optimization of aspects common in traditional financial processes designed to win either integration or speed advances that blockchain systems can offer. Because foreign exchange markets are still one of the biggest and most operationally intensive in the world, they provide a prime area for innovation through blockchain-based infrastructure.
As the adoption of stablecoin reaches for widespread international adoption, having multi-currency support simultaneously becomes a necessity. Financial player exploring the utility of digital asset infrastructure are not necessarily going to contain themselves in USD-denominated ecosystems, fueling demand for greater fiat interoperability.
Therefore, the launch of QCAD on Arc is much more than just the rollout of a regional stablecoin. It heralds the arrival of blockchain environments specifically designed for programmable, multi-currency finance at institutional scale.
The evolution of stablecoin infrastructure will allow for capabilities in native FX settlement, direct currency interoperability, and seamless cross-border liquidity movement that will set financial blockchains apart from early crypto-focused ecosystems.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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