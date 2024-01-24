Pushd (PUSHD) taking the presale market by storm analysts believe we could see it overtake Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ripple (XRP)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ripple (XRP) rank among the top 25 cryptos by market capitalization. However, both have seen a sustained bearish trend as 2024 begins. Meanwhile, presale crypto sensation Pushd (PUSHD) is going live with stage 4 of its presale trading at $0.075, which has already zoomed past the 21,500 sign ups within four weeks since its launch. Market analysts believe that Pushd (PUSHD) could deliver a better ROI for investors than Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ripple (XRP) in 2024. Here’s why.
Bitcoin (BTC) Falls Below $40,000; Bitcoin Cash (BCH) on the decline
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) tends to follow its older counterpart’s swings. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $40,000 for the first time since December 2023, which triggered a downturn in the broader crypto market as of January 22. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) followed suit with a 2% decline, with prices falling from $240 to $227 as of this writing. While Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has become a popular online payment method since its launch, its prices haven’t exactly dazzled, trading at 93.8% below its 2018 highs.
Can Ripple (XRP) Shake Off Legal Woes in 2024?
Ripple (XRP) holders have been through a lot over the past year. The major narrative for Ripple (XRP) in 2023 was its legal skirmish with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Its partial victory at a Manhattan district court saw Ripple (XRP) reach yearly highs of $0.8206, but it turned out to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” type thing that sent Ripple (XRP) prices into a downward spiral. Ripple (XRP) hasn’t come close to breaching $1 since, trading at $0.5153 as of this writing. Will institutions pump Ripple (XRP) prices? Thus far, it isn’t likely to happen yet.
Pushd (PUSHD) Surges Onwards with Fourth Presale Stage
Pushd (PUSHD) is generating positive momentum as its presale saw a record-breaking 21,500+ sign ups. The massive demand for Pushd (PUSHD) is bullish. The early response could translate into buy-side pressure throughout the Pushd (PUSHD) presale—and a potential fourth consecutive sellout, and set Pushd (PUSHD) prices on a parabolic trajectory once it fully launches for public sale. Stage 4 Pushd (PUSHD) tokens are available at $0.075 per token, giving prospective investors an opportunity to make substantial gains at a bargain entry price.
Pushd (PUSHD) is building the first decentralized alternative to ecommerce platforms like Amazon and eBay, but without their drawbacks. Namely, intrusive KYC procedures, platform restrictions, and high fees. Pushd (PUSHD) introduces a layer of Web3 utility in the form of giving Pushd (PUSHD) holders a share in the platform’s revenues commensurate with their token holdings. With the organic demand Pushd (PUSHD) has managed to generate so early on in its presale, market analysts believe that Pushd (PUSHD) is one of the best presale investment opportunities of the year.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.