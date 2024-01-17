Pushd (PUSHD) gained over 15,000 sign-ups in just 17 days of presale. Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Arbitrum (ARB) grow

As 2024 kicks in with a frenzy, Pushd (PUSHD) has ignited with excitement with over 15,000 signups and 3,200+ holders in just 13 days of presale. Meanwhile, stalwart players like Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Arbitrum (ARB) are also getting notable growth amid Bitcoin ETF approval. Let’s find out why.
Pushd Sees Massive Investors’ Influx
Pushd continues to win investors’ interest with its mission to redefine online shopping with its groundbreaking e-commerce solution. Since its presale started, Pushd’s capabilities have struck a chord with tech enthusiasts and venture capitalists.
Boasting world-class e-commerce experts in its sphere, Pushd aims to disrupt the ever-evolving retail marketing landscape. Unlike Amazon and eBay, Pushd hands the reins to its users by democratizing buying, selling, auctioning, and listing products for free, with zero KYC process or commission.
Priority support and exclusive insider updates provide invaluable glimpses into Pushd’s development journey. Pushd’s growing momentum and sign-ups in stage 3 showcase a paradigm shift. As a result, its token is now selling at $0.06 in presale, with experts looking at a 50x rise.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Surges by 50% Amid Ethereum ETF Speculations
The recent surge in the crypto market has also revived the once-forgotten Ethereum hard fork, Ethereum Classic (ETC). Ethereum Classic (ETC) made a resounding comeback after growing speculations on Ethereum ETFs.
Last week, Ethereum Classic (ETC) went up by almost 50% to $31 for the first time since 2022. According to Santiment, Ethereum Classic (ETC) had the biggest trading volume, surpassing $1.3 billion, the highest since September 2022.
Another reason why Ethereum Classic (ETC) is seeing renewed interest is its upcoming Spiral upgrade on January 31st, 2024. Its token maintains a bullish outlook, steadying at $27.64 with a 46% 7-day gain.
Arbitrum (ARB) TVL Surge Past $2.5 Billion as Ecosystem Development Intensifies
Arbitrum (ARB), seeing ecosystem development and value rise, indicates its growing prominence among layer two chains. Arbitrum (ARB)’s layer-2 solution has put it at the forefront of efficient and scalable blockchain development. Its TVL has rocketed past $2.5 billion, about a 90% rise in only four months.
This astronomical ascent isn’t merely a number; it’s a testament to Arbitrum (ARB)’s fertile ecosystem. The launch of Arbitrum (ARB)’s layer-3 Orbit Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) in 2023 and the recent ArbOS 11 upgrade have heralded a new age of development for Arbitrum (ARB).
Currently, its token is trading at $2.03 after posting over 87% gain in 30 days.
Conclusion
The crypto market has seen renewed hope. Pushd’s Web3 e-commerce marketplace soared with over 15,000 sign-ups in 17 days. Similarly, Ethereum Classic (ETC) is experiencing a renaissance with a 50% gain, and Arbitrum (ARB)’s TVL growth tells one thing – everyone should brace for a transformative change.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash