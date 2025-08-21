Pump.fun Reclaims the Throne in Solana Memecoins, All You Need To Know

Pump.fun is back on top. The Solana-based launchpad has cemented its spot as the 1 memecoin platform, crossing $800 million in lifetime revenue and reclaiming dominance from LetsBonk.
The comeback isn’t just a headline. It shows in the numbers. From August 11–17, Pump.fun generated $13.48 million in revenue, its best week since February. That’s a 700% jump in just seven days.
https://twitter.com/Umairorkz/status/1958151452523966656?t=ksouuXAMWRsgm4OkSPWq_A&s=19
Activity speaks. Bots and deployers piled in. Mints surged. Fees spiked. The result: Pump.fun pulled market share away from LetsBonk, which had been leading just weeks ago.
LetsBonk, on the other hand, is cooling fast. Data shows the launchpad produced only one graduated token yesterday. A sharp contrast to its peak, when tokens were crossing the finish line in dozens.
The fall has been brutal. Since August 1, LetsBonk’s daily fees dropped from $1 million to just $24K. Daily volume collapsed too, from $114 million to $2 million. A near wipeout in less than three weeks.
This shift has tilted sentiment back toward Pump.fun. Traders see proof that a comeback is possible. The same platform once written off for slowing activity now sets new highs again.
Pump.Fun and LetsBonk Token Data To Monitor
Take the token numbers. $PUMP, the platform’s ticker, trades actively with heavy volumes on CoinMarketCap. It sits in the low cent range, but liquidity is deep. The strong 24-hour volume explains why every move, from buybacks to token graduations, sparks reactions across X.
Compare with $BONK, the Solana meme heavyweight. BONK holds a market cap above $1.2B and trades with 24-hour volumes near $100M, according to CoinMarketCap. It still anchors Solana’s meme scene. But the launchpad built in its name, LetsBonk, is clearly losing steam.
The story here is speed. Memecoin cycles move like lightning. A burst of new mints and wallet activity can flip the leaderboard in days. Pump.fun’s rise shows how quickly momentum returns when users rotate back in. LetsBonk’s slide shows how quickly it can all vanish.
Even so, the trenches don’t forget. Bonk season carried Solana memecoins through early summer. The hype was real. The graduations rolled daily. The revenue piled up. That cycle may be over. Or maybe it’s just cooling before a reset.
Now the question is clear: can LetsBonk recover? Or has Pump.fun locked in dominance for the rest of the quarter?
Pump.fun’s milestone of $800M lifetime revenue is more than bragging rights. It shows scale. The fee model, 1% on swaps, compounds fast when users flood the launchpad. That scale also shows fragility. Without steady mints, revenue falls off a cliff. LetsBonk’s collapse proves that.
The wider market is watching closely. On Solana, meme platforms are as much culture as finance. They dictate where traders deploy capital. They decide which tokens rise and which fade. And they shape sentiment for Solana itself.
Right now, sentiment is with Pump.fun. Social feeds are full of charts, threads, and memes about its comeback. On-chain trackers confirm the flows. Even critics admit: the platform is leading again.
Two weeks ago, the same feeds were crowning LetsBonk. That’s how fast it shifts.
So what comes next? Traders expect three scenarios. One: LetsBonk pivots with new incentives and wins back attention. Two: Pump.fun sustains its surge, riding buybacks and volume to new highs. Three: a fresh rival enters, splitting flows again.
Whatever happens, one truth stands. In memecoins, dominance is never permanent. The field resets every cycle.
For now, Pump.fun holds the crown. LetsBonk fades. And the trenches wait for the next flip.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
