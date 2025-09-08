Pump.fun Launches “MEXC Mondays” With Weekly Listings

Pump.fun is turning up the heat on Solana. The platform just announced “MEXC Mondays”, a new partnership with centralized exchange MEXC to spotlight ecosystem tokens.
Every Monday, a fresh Pump.fun coin will be listed on MEXC. The move, according to the team, is designed to grow and accelerate core Pump.fun projects and their communities.
Week 1: Trencher Broadcasting Company ($TBCN)
The first coin under the new listing program went live today. At 14:00 UTC, MEXC listed Trencher Broadcasting Company ($TBCN).
TBCN describes itself as a decentralized AI News and Entertainment platform built directly on Pump.fun. By combining community media with AI tools, the project aims to reshape how users consume and interact with digital content.
On launch, $TBCN quickly drew attention from Pump.fun traders, a sign that the ecosystem is ready to support its own creations on centralized venues.
Pump.fun Dominates Solana’s Trading
The MEXC deal comes at a time when Pump.fun is breaking records on Solana.
In the last 24 hours, Pump.fun booked $879M in trading volume
Pump fun is the #1 project on @solana by 24h volume
With $879M, @pumpdotfun surpassed both Meteora and Raydium. Today's result marks the highest daily volume in its history.
Over the last 24 hours, PF also earned $3.1M in fees, making it Solana’s top performer. pic.twitter.com/lxbA8R4U70
— CryptoRank.io (@CryptoRank_io) September 8, 2025
That number pushed it past Meteora and Raydium, making Pump.fun the single biggest driver of activity on the network.
The daily volume also marks the highest in the project’s history.
On top of volume, Pump.fun collected $3.1M in fees within the same period. That figure puts it at the top of Solana’s fee earners, beating out established protocols and exchanges.
Why “MEXC Mondays” Matters
The weekly listings provide Pump.fun tokens with something rare in the memecoin world, direct centralized exchange access.
Many Pump.fun projects live and die within Solana’s on-chain playground. By bridging that gap to MEXC, tokens gain visibility to a wider global audience, including users who rarely trade on-chain.
For Pump.fun creators and communities, this could mean:
- Stronger liquidity from centralized exchange traders.
- Higher credibility through CEX listings.
- Faster adoption for projects that show promise.
The Road Ahead
Pump.fun’s rise has been fast. What started as a playful experiment on Solana now moves hundreds of millions in daily volume and shapes memecoin culture.
With “MEXC Mondays,” the team is adding fuel to that fire. If TBCN is any indicator, the program could give ecosystem tokens an accelerated path from meme creation → on-chain growth → CEX listing.
The formula is simple: weekly listings, deeper liquidity, and expanding communities. Pump.fun already holds the crown for Solana’s top project by volume. Now, it’s reaching for broader markets.
Pump.fun is no longer just a meme factory, it’s evolving into a launchpad.
By pairing with MEXC, the platform is positioning its coins for greater reach while locking in its dominance on Solana. Weekly CEX listings plus record trading activity make one thing clear: Pump.fun is running the show right now.
For Week 1, $TBCN takes the spotlight. Next Monday, the community will be watching to see which Pump.fun project steps up next.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
