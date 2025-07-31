$PUMP Explodes Over 30% as Whales Set Meme Sector On Fire

The meme market just caught fire. $PUMP is soaring, up over 30% today. That’s after whales launched a massive on-chain repurchase campaign.
That move lit a fuse across the meme coin space, sending traders into a full-blown FOMO frenzy.
Currently, $PUMP is trading at $0.003153 with an eye-popping $651M+ in 24-hour volume. Its market cap now sits at over $1.1 billion, placing it at 73 on CoinMarketCap.
Whales are diving in aggressively. Once the repurchase started, smaller traders scrambled to join the rally. This sparked a rotation into other low-cap meme tokens, pushing the entire sector into motion.
On social media, influencers are fanning the flames, hyping the move with laser eyes and rocket emojis. It’s coordinated. It’s loud. And it’s straight out of the meme coin playbook.
Behind the scenes, whales are pulling the trigger, buying back large supplies, teasing project collabs, and riding the hype. The result? A perfectly timed ambush that caught retail off guard. Classic emotional trading mixed with capital manipulation.
Machi Big Brother’s Costly Exit On $PUMP
Even the whales feel the heat. Machi Big Brother reportedly closed a large $PUMP long position, and took a loss hit
He’s holding 4.175 billion tokens, currently worth about $13.3 million. But today’s volatility wiped around $4.47 million from his position. That loss underscores just how risky these meme coin swings can be, even for seasoned players.
Whale investor 8RwxXR is making headlines of his own. After losing $125,000 in an earlier dip, he came back swinging.
This time, he dropped 17,542 SOL, which is about $3.16 million, to buy 1.06 billion $PUMP tokens. His entry point? $0.00297, showing real conviction in the rebound.
But this high-stakes play also highlights just how volatile low-liquidity markets can be. In thin order books, big buys shift prices fast.
$PUMP Technical Indicators & Chart Watch
Traders are watching closely after $PUMP broke above its descending trendline. This is a bullish sign. Volume spiked right after, backing the move with strong buying pressure.
The RSI has surged past 70, hinting that $PUMP may be entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, a bullish MACD crossover suggests momentum is still on the bulls’ side.
For the rally to hold, $0.00250 is the key support. A bounce here could keep the trend alive.
It’s loud out there. $PUMP community chat rooms are buzzing. Whale activity has everyone talking.
Influencers are calling buy zones. Telegram groups are posting coordinated entry points. Twitter’s flooded with memes, rockets, dogs, dollar signs. It’s pure meme mania.
Sentiment flipped bullish almost overnight. One glance and you see crowd psychology in full force.
Stay Cautious: Risk Is Real
But let’s be real, this kind of hype is risky.
Pump-and-dump moves often leave latecomers holding the bag. So if you’re jumping in now, be careful.
- Always verify on-chain activity
- Watch whale wallets
- Try and Set your stop-losses
- Don’t go all-in on hype
Diversify. Don’t let FOMO wreck your portfolio.
We’ve seen this before. DOGE. SHIB. Even FLOKI. Today’s action mirrors those playbooks.
Low-cap tokens are easy targets for coordinated whale campaigns. Regulators are watching. Investors should be, too.
If there’s no real utility, all you’ve got is hype. And hype alone burns out fast.
What’s Next for $PUMP?
If whales rotate out onto the next memecoin out there, then, $PUMP might struggle to hold gains.
But if volume stays above $600 million, that could mean broader meme sector recovery. A close above $0.00350 might pull in more momentum traders.
If it slips under $0.00280, we could see another quick correction.
Keep your eye on whale moves and on-chain buybacks. Those are the real signals here.
Takeaway: $PUMP is hot, but risky. Hype is pumping price fast, driven by whales, social buzz, and classic meme coin dynamics. Stay sharp, trade smart, and don’t let the rockets blind you.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
