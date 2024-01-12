Pullix (PLX) Rockets: Altcoin Battle Featuring Algorand (ALGO) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Algorand (ALGO) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) have fallen into the red zone recently, leading many to speculate about their future. Pullix (PLX) on the other hand has rocketed in appeal with its presale raising over $3.3million in 4 weeks. To see why this has been the case, we will go over all three. By the end, we will determine which is the best cryptocurrency to invest in.
Algorand (ALGO) Declines 18.3% – Can It Recoup the Losses?
Algorand (ALGO) has slipped in value by 18.3% during the past two weeks, indicating a bearish performance. This weakness in the short term has resulted in a lot of speculation about its future.
While the Algorand price did initially climb during the year, if it slips further, it can retrace lower. The bulls are losing momentum, which could invite more sellers to accumulate and drag the Algorand crypto lower. The short-term outlook is neutral. However, by the end of the year, according to the Algorand price prediction, it could surge to $0.3499.
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Faces Volatility – Can It Jump Above $6?
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) experienced a significant price correction that brought its value down by 20%. During the past week, the price moved between $3.01 and $4.27. The NEAR Protocol price did jump 102% during the past year before retracing back down.
After retesting the support at $3.5, the crypto dipped and found support at $3.2. Bulls made multiple attempts to hold the NEAR Protocol crypto higher but did not succeed in this. The RSI is in the neutral zone, and the averages are on the verge of a bullish convergence. Based on the NEAR Protocol price prediction, it can end 2024 at a value of $6.30.
Pullix (PLX) to Fuse the Best Elements of CEXs and DEXs
Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming platform that will combine some of the best elements found at CEXs and DEXs. IT will offer the best of both of these types of exchanges and can become a major DeFi player.
Most exchanges today have faced liquidity issues, which have hindered mainstream adoption. Pullix will establish a secure platform that can resolve this issue with ease. By incentivizing users to provide liquidity, it can offer far more competitive pricing.
Every trade that occurs on top of Pullix will also get executed by the off-chain order book, resulting in higher speed. The Pullix platform will also support CFDs and perpetual futures whilst also featuring a dedicated vault. Revenue share is also a part of the ecosystem. Users can provide liquidity to the automated market makers and get fixed passive income.
Tired: Getting 0.01% interest from your bank 🥱
Wired: Earning 5% staking rewards on some random coin 😴
Inspired: Making BIG gains on every trade with Pullix's revenue share model 💸
The future of trading puts POWER back in your hands. Own the platform, own the profits!$PLX pic.twitter.com/18t0YvoDkt
— Pullix (@Pullixmarkets) January 8, 2024
Pullix will also implement a lending protocol where investors can generate a passive income from staked tokens. These amazing features coupled with its DeFi and NFT Launchpad has investors believing Pullix has the potential to 50x upon launch.
Summary
Algorand and NEAR Protocol are both struggling to maintain their bullish momentum. As a result, many are aiming to diversify, and Pullix’s ICO has grabbed the highest level of appeal. The project has reached Stage 6 in less than a month, a huge landmark by anyone’s standard! Currently a single PLX costs $0.08 however experts believe the TradFi gem has the potential to rise 100x upon launch.
For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.