Polygon Raises Network Capacity To 140M Gas

Polygon has made a big move in cementing its mission as one of the leading global payments blockchain infrastructures by deploying a significant network upgrade earlier today designed to drastically increase throughput and chain capacity.
Adding this feature raises the gas limit of the network to 140 million, greatly extending Polygon’s capacity to scale processing and raising its maximum throughput over 3,800 TPS.
This represents a further step in Polygon’s strategy to establish itself as a blockchain able to power mass-market financial activities – retail payments, institutional settlements, or high-frequency decentralized applications and so on but still at cost-efficient scale.
Reacting to the news Polygon tweeted on X advertising that the increased capacity is intended to enable higher demand for on-chain payments and more general blockchain usage.
The news soon reverberated through crypto markets as developers, traders and infrastructure providers continue to search for networks that will support large-scale financial activity absent the bottlenecks and rising fees that have traditionally limited blockchain adoption.
This upgrade also comes at a time where competition among Layer 1 and Layer 2 ecosystems is heating up. With the proliferation of stablecoins, tokenized assets and blockchain-based payment system globally, scalability has emerged as a key battleground that is forming the next stage of development of crypto infrastructural building blocks.
Polygon Is Prepared For Global Scale
At the heart of this upgrade is Polygon increasing its maximum gas to 140 million. Gas limits govern the limit of computations that can be used within a single block in blockchain networks. Increasing this limit allows Polygon to process more transactions and also run several smart contracts simultaneously.
The upgrade, as reported by Polygon, increases the network’s peak transaction throughput to more than 3,800 TPS (transactions per second), providing far greater bandwidth for large-scale payment processing and decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.
Polygon describes this improvement as part of a larger agenda to provide real-world purchasers without the whims of blockchain elephants working in much-higher-speed outpost systems that should compete against traditional finance. As many blockchain platforms are trying to attract payment processors, banks and consumer applications that require instant settlement with little transaction costs, high throughput is becoming one of the most important metrics.
Supporters say improvements like this are essential to achieving the scalability needed for blockchain to support billions of users around the world. Example of old financial infrastructure processing massive volumes daily, which can lead blockchain infrastructure to prove operational scale for mass adoption.
The upgrade similarly solidifies Polygon’s role in the ever-expanding market for stablecoins and payments. Businesses in various domains are adapting more on-chain payments as they evaluate the adoption of an always-on, blockchain-based settlement system that runs 24/7 and does not depend on banking hours or any third-party orchestration systems.
Race To Build The Fastest Blockchain Infrastructure
Throughout 2026, Scalability has remained the dominant theme in crypto infrastructure. As institutional adoption matures and distributed finance on blockchains expands, networks will continue to compete for custody solutions based on the transaction times, settlement efficiency and operational reliability.
This update follows the rapidly evolving infrastructure expectations set out by Polygon. In fact, just several years back, the to-do list in terms of throughput was still cranking up those numbers a few thousand TPS at best, today we see blockchain platforms raising throughput even further as they look ahead and realize the demand for payments, DeFi, gaming, tokenized assets and more AI-driven applications.
The increased TPS of Polygon even was a big hit on social media. A funny community post suggested that if Polygon’s throughput increased by 32% every 48 hours, within about 140 days it would achieve one trillion TPS.
Even more critically, the upgrade increases Polygon’s ability to sustain high-volume financial transactions. All of them will need to have infrastructure that can process those transactions fast and cheaply as we described above, from institutional settlement systems, retail payment networks, decentralized exchanges.
This demand is being accelerated, as traditional finance exploration of blockchain solutions continues. The global stablecoins settlement volumes remain in upwards trend, the number of tokenized treasury products accelerating, and the addition of blockchain rails for everyday payment providers to traditional finance.
Onchain Payments Keep Going Into The Mainstream
The Polygon upgrade follows as blockchain-based payments are among the most rapidly expanding areas of crypto. Originally developed as a niche quasi-financial instrument, the stable coin has grown into essential financial infrastructure for remittances, settlements, payments, payroll/staffing solutions, treasury management and cross-border transactions.
Such shifts force blockchain networks to devote themselves towards performance upgrades that can actually handle demand on the ground for payments. Traditional financial systems have to process volumes at scale, and blockchain infrastructure must be similarly reliable and efficient as they compete.
It is obvious Polygon recognizes the clear future of payments architectures. When talking about the improved settlement capacity of the network, both retail and institutional settlements were emphasized by the company.
Perhaps the most critical determinant of the network’s future will be how and when institutions choose to adopt. To settle these kinds of transactions, financial firms considering blockchain settlement systems often look for networks capable of processing large transaction volumes with stability and cost efficiency. Upgrades to scalability, like this one, only strengthen Polygon’s potential in these conversations.
At the same time, developers creating consumer applications need infrastructure that can scale and support mass adoption without congestion. Earlier generations of blockchains simply could not scale to accommodate the needs of gaming platforms, decentralized social networks and payment systems.
The rise of infrastructure in the crypto industry. Market focus is moving away from speculation narratives and more toward actual serviceable systems that will facilitate true economic activity. Chasing Long-Term Investment Conversations: Stablecoins, tokenized assets; settlement rails, and scalable execution environments
This wider trend goes in line with Polygon’s expansion strategy. Instead of competing merely as a smart contract platform, the network focuses on operational efficiency and scalable mass-market payment infrastructure.
A New Phase Arrives In blockchain Scalability
The new version of Polygon shows how quickly blockchain infrastructure is becoming mature so that networks can embrace widespread adoption. Increasing gas limits and improving throughput seem very technical but these changes have large, real world implications beyond the eye of a developer benchmark.
Higher throughput fills the capacity for payment systems, DeFi applications, tokenized markets and real-time blockchain settlement to run with best-in-class efficiency collocating all at once without significant congestion or exorbitant transaction fees.
Crossing the 3,800 TPS is another landmark achieved from Polygon’s mission to create an blockchain network suited not just for crypto-native users but really suitable for large scale global financial activity.
Infrastructure performance will become an increasingly determining factor for the entire crypto industry, as stablecoins, tokenized assets and on-chain payments continue to grow. The next phase of blockchain adoption will undoubtedly be led by networks that do it all; speed, cost & security + interoperability.
For now, Polygon’s latest upgrade has a clear message: the race to scalable on-chain payments is heating up, and the battle for infrastructure providing capabilities rages on.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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