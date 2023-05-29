Polygon co-founder: gaming is the future Tradecurve privacy and decentralization is the future

Recently, a Polygon co-founder sparked discussions about the future. He emphasized the potential of crypto gaming as more and more investors are attracted to it. However, another crypto in Stage 3 of its presale has become a main attraction while championing privacy and decentralization – Tradecurve (. Today, we will discover what has made so many market experts bullish about this newcomer.
The Polygon (MATIC) co-founder’s gaming outlook
Co-founder of Polygon Sandeep Nailwal responded to various questions on Reddit and foresaw an exciting time for cryptocurrency in the gaming sector. Gaming represents an enormous scale possibility for cryptocurrency, according to Nailwal, who responded to a Reddit user’s inquiry regarding real-world industrial use cases for blockchain and Polygon beyond trading.
The Polygon co-founder argues that gaming’s immense popularity and engagement levels make it an ideal platform for integrating emerging technologies such as blockchain and decentralized finance. His assertion stems from the exponential growth witnessed in the gaming industry, which has solidified its position as one of the most lucrative sectors worldwide.
Additionally, he emphasized that Polygon and the participants in its ecosystem earned the biggest piece of the financing among financed games. This demonstrates the considerable investment Polygon has made in the web gaming industry.
In decentralized finance, Polygon is home to 417 protocols with a value lock of $981.95 million. By total value locked on DefiLlama, it is the fifth-largest network. At the moment, Polygon is trading hands at $0.8983 with a market cap of $8.3B, which is a jump of 2.00% in the last 24 hours.
Tradecurve (TCRV) brings decentralization and privacy to the forefront
On the other hand, Tradecurve (TCRV), an innovative hybrid trading platform, emphasizes the importance of privacy and decentralization in shaping the future. Tradecurve aims to empower individuals by providing a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum blockchain that ensures secure and private transactions, placing asset and key control back into the hands of traders.
On this platform, individuals worldwide may use cryptocurrency payments to trade stocks, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies while remaining completely anonymous. Tradecurve will achieve this by eliminating the sign-up KYC checks that traditional trading platforms such as E-Trade and Coinbase perform.
Users may just create an account using an email, link a crypto wallet to said account, and make one deposit. Afterward, they can utilize the many diverse and unique Tradecurve features.
These features include algorithmic trading, where users may subscribe to automated and artificial intelligence (AI) bots, high leverage starting from 500:1, negative balance protection, and more.
All of these features will be fueled by the platform’s utility token TCRV which is now in Stage 3 of its presale and costs just $0.015. Holders of this token will also obtain discounts on subscription fees, governance voting rights, and staking rewards.
With Tradecurve projected to raise $20M during its presale, experts claim that as its presale advances, the TCRV value will jump by 50x, not to mention the fact that after the token launches, it will get listed on Uniswap and other Tier-1 CEXs, which may push the value up by 100x.
We believe that Tradecurve possesses solid fundamentals, a great foundation, and excellent long-term growth potential. It could rival already established players such as Binance – so sign up for its presale below and earn a 25% deposit bonus.
