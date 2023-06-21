Polygon and Ethereum Leave Investors Disappointed, Many Switch to VC Spectra (SPCT)

In times when the crypto industry is shaken by lawsuits and scandals, investors are on the lookout for fresh investment opportunities. With the involvement of Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) in the SEC securities lawsuits, many investors are switching to SPCT for access to highly-profitable projects. VC Spectra (SPCT) is a lucrative investment option that is shining a new light on investments in the crypto world, showing a stable rising curve.
VC Spectra (SPCT) Provides Investors with a Promising Future
VC Spectra (SPCT) is a new decentralized venture capital fund altering the crypto scene. Users can access highly profitable projects by joining VC Spectra (SPCT). They can use the chance to invest in technology-based and blockchain projects aiming to maximize the gain while at the same time minimizing the risk.
When seeking the best projects, VC Spectra (SPCT) follows specific risk management principles. The VC Spectra team’s investment strategy includes detailed research and assessment of the investment opportunities. This ensures investors that their money is in safe hands.
VC Spectra (SPCT) mainly invests in promising projects and early-stage companies. The algorithmic and systematic trading approach allows scaling of the operations while simultaneously enabling maximum returns.
Alpha Matrix, Nexus fund, Eclipse Opportunity fund, and Quantum Ventures fund are just some of the investment funds users can invest in with VC Spectra. With the plethora of opportunities, every investor can find something for themselves.
VC Spectra’s token is called SPCT. This BRC-20 standard token is in Stage 1 of its public presale, trading at $0.008. However, VC Spectra (SPCT) has the potential to surpass everyone’s expectations and become the leader in the crypto industry. Experts forecast the potential for VC Spectra (SPCT) to generate 10x returns for investors before the presale concludes.
Will the Ethereum (ETH) Price Change After the Release of Hinman Emails?
Standing alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) is considered the second largest digital currency with a $197B market capitalization. Trading at $1,636.31, Ethereum (ETH) registered a decline of 11.12% in the past seven days, and the current market conditions are not looking promising. Should this worry ETH investors?
Amid lawsuits filed by the SEC on unregistered security, ETH investors seek ways to salvage their investments. In the latest turn of events, a release of several emails by William Hinman indicated that Ethereum (ETH) was favored by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
So, it remains to be seen whether this is true and why the SEC put Ethereum (ETH) above other digital currencies, marking it a non-security.
Will Polygon (MATIC) Suffer Consequences After Ethereum’s Transition
As a promising layer two scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH), many investors are betting on the success of Polygon (MATIC). However, attracting investors has been a struggle for Polygon, considering the significant fluctuations in the MATIC price.
Registering a 20.12% drop in the past seven days and the $0.8627 value only a month ago, Polygon (MATIC) is now trading at $0.6156. The Polygon (MATIC) market cap also registered its lowest point of $5.36B in the past seven days.
While Polygon (MATIC) aims to improve the usability and scalability of Ethereum, investors are wondering what the future holds for MATIC. Ethereum’s involvement in the SEC lawsuits and its transition to PoS (Proof of Stake) raised the alarm among investors. Polygon (MATIC) was listed along with 16 cryptocurrencies, all declared as securities, including Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Cosmos (ATOM).
What the future holds for Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH) remains to be seen. For now, VC Spectra is the most reliable investment, which is why many investors are switching to SPCT and timely protecting their assets.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
Photo by Tech Daily on Unsplash