Phemex Adds BTCUSD USD-Margin Contract for Trading

The Phemex cryptocurrency exchange provides several types of trading and a number of popular exchange pairs. The daily trading volume is currently around $3 billion.
Phemex was created in November 2019 and based in Singapore. Its mission is to provide traders with the opportunity to manage risks effectively and trade easily.
According to its official announcement, the BTCUSD USD-Margin trading contract is now available on Phemex. You can access it on their contact trading page.
In addition, the website offers the opportunity to purchase close to 40 different cryptocurrencies using credit card or bank transfer.
What is Phemex?
Phemex is a platform with an unlimited number of opportunities. It features high-quality design and strong trading support. Phemex also has a mobile application to manage your funds on the go. The application allows you to deposit and withdraw funds, trade, view news and quotes, as well as customize security settings.
For institutional traders, a FIX API is available. Sub-accounts are also available so you can easily track trading performance and the number of funds in the account of other participants.
The company is always looking out for the success of its users. The platform is equipped with powerful tools, a user-friendly interface (each trader can build their comfortable workspace), and rock-bottom transaction fees. Trading on this platform is profitable and safe.
The platform introduced a new linear contract. Besides that, Phemex also offers you more than 37 of the most popular crypto trading pairs.
The platform features top-notch security services. Among them are SSL certificates, protection against DDoS attacks and cold storage.