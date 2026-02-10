Phantom Introduces In-Wallet Messaging for 2026

Phantom has officially announced plans to roll out “Phantom Chat,” a native messaging feature scheduled to launch in 2026, marking a major shift in how crypto wallets position themselves in the broader Web3 ecosystem.
The feature is designed to allow users to communicate directly within the wallet, blending asset management with social interaction.
The announcement, shared via Phantom’s official X account, frames Phantom Chat as part of a wider push toward social discovery, enabling users to connect with friends, creators, and communities without leaving the wallet interface. According to Phantom, the goal is to reduce friction and improve user experience by consolidating tools that Web3 users already rely on into a single environment (source: Phantom announcement on X).
As wallets increasingly evolve beyond simple storage utilities, Phantom’s move signals a growing trend: wallets are becoming platforms. However, with that evolution comes a new and potentially dangerous set of risks.
Shortly after Phantom’s announcement, well-known on-chain investigator ZachXBT issued a public warning, arguing that in-wallet messaging could open the door to more effective social engineering attacks. In a post that quickly gained traction across crypto Twitter, ZachXBT cautioned that Phantom Chat may unintentionally give scammers a powerful new attack surface (source: ZachXBT on X).
So a new method for people to get drained.
Please consider fixing address poisoning first.
A victim lost 3.5 WBTC last week since your UI still does not filter out spam txns users so they accidentally copied the wrong address from recent transactions since the first… pic.twitter.com/lid7ATYEvl
— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) February 10, 2026
His core concern is simple but serious: scammers thrive on proximity and trust. By allowing direct communication inside a wallet—an environment users inherently associate with security—malicious actors could impersonate Phantom support staff, trusted influencers, or even known contacts. This could pressure users into signing harmful transactions or revealing sensitive information such as seed phrases.
Unlike external platforms like Telegram or Discord, an in-wallet chat carries implicit legitimacy. ZachXBT argues that this perceived trust dramatically lowers a user’s defenses, making scams more convincing and harder to detect.
Address Poisoning Remains an Unresolved Threat
Beyond messaging itself, ZachXBT highlighted a deeper unresolved issue: address poisoning. This attack method involves sending small transactions from addresses that closely resemble a user’s legitimate wallet address. When users later copy addresses from their transaction history without careful verification, they may unknowingly send funds to a scammer.
According to ZachXBT, Phantom has not yet adequately addressed this vulnerability. He disclosed that a user reportedly lost 3.5 WBTC last week after mistakenly copying a poisoned address from their transaction records. The loss underscores how subtle and damaging the attack can be, particularly for less experienced users.
Address poisoning exploits human behavior rather than smart contract flaws. When combined with an integrated chat system, critics argue the risk compounds—scammers can message users, reference recent transactions, and guide them toward malicious actions with alarming precision.
Convenience Versus Security in Wallet Design
Phantom’s transformation reflects a broader industry dilemma: the tension between convenience and security. As wallets add features like profiles, friend lists, and social discovery, they move closer to becoming everyday apps rather than hardened security tools.
This evolution forces users into an uncomfortable trade-off. On one hand, seamless interaction lowers barriers to Web3 adoption. On the other, every added feature increases the attack surface. What once required external manipulation through social media or messaging apps may now occur entirely within the wallet itself.
The friction that once protected users—switching apps, verifying identities, double-checking links—is gradually disappearing. While this improves usability, it also removes natural pause points where users might otherwise detect suspicious behavior.
Social Engineering Risks Grow More Sophisticated
Social engineering remains one of the most effective tools used by crypto scammers, largely because it targets psychology rather than code. Phantom Chat, critics argue, could unintentionally streamline these attacks by placing scammers closer to their targets than ever before.
Inside a wallet environment, attackers could reference balances, NFTs, or recent transactions to establish credibility. Messages claiming urgent account issues or exclusive opportunities may feel more authentic when delivered through an official-looking interface. ZachXBT warns that even experienced users could fall victim under the right circumstances.
The concern is not that Phantom Chat is malicious by design, but that it could become a high-value tool for attackers if safeguards are not implemented from the outset.
The Path Forward for Phantom and Users
Phantom has not yet released detailed information on the security controls that will accompany Phantom Chat, leaving open questions about spam filtering, identity verification, and user protections. As the 2026 launch timeline approaches, pressure is mounting on the company to address address poisoning and outline clear mitigation strategies.
For users, the situation serves as a reminder that convenience should never replace caution. Wallets may feel social, friendly, and intuitive, but they remain gateways to irreversible financial actions. Copy-pasting addresses, responding to unsolicited messages, or signing transactions without full verification continues to carry significant risk.
Phantom Chat could represent a meaningful step forward in Web3 usability—or a costly lesson in over-integration. Whether it becomes one or the other will depend largely on how seriously Phantom treats the warnings raised by security researchers like ZachXBT, and how well users balance trust with vigilance as wallets enter their next phase of evolution.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!