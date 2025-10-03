Perp DEXs Smash $1 Trillion in Monthly Trading Volume, Aster Stands Out

Decentralized perpetual exchanges (Perp DEXs) just had their biggest month ever. In September, trading volume on these platforms crossed $1 trillion for the first time in history, according to DeFiLlama.
The total hit $1.143 trillion, a 50% jump month-over-month. For context, August volume stood at $707.6 billion. The surge signals a new phase in crypto trading, where on-chain derivatives are closing the gap with centralized players.
According to DeFiLlama, in September, monthly trading volume on Perp DEXs surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in history, reaching $1.143 trillion, nearly a 50% month-over-month increase. In the past 30 days, protocols with over $100 billion in Perp trading volume included… pic.twitter.com/85VaVrJ0h0
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 2, 2025
Aster Takes the Crown
The standout performer was Aster, a Perp DEX built on BNB Chain. The platform logged $420 billion in trading volume for September, more than any other protocol.
That’s a huge leap for a project that only recently broke into the top tier. Aster didn’t just top the charts, it pulled ahead of long-standing leader Hyperliquid by a wide margin.
Aster also ranked third in total protocol fees, behind only Tether and Circle. With $137 million in September fees, it has cemented itself as one of the most profitable on-chain applications.
Adding fuel to adoption, Aster is in the middle of its points farming campaign. Stage 2 is ending, but Stage 3 is already lined up. At current $ASTER token prices, about 4% of supply, worth $570 million, will be airdropped to traders. That incentive is helping to pull in liquidity and users at record pace.
Cryptorank confirms Aster’s milestone
Hyperliquid Falls to Second
For months, Hyperliquid was the face of Perp DEX dominance. Not anymore.
September volume on Hyperliquid came in at $282.5 billion, a 29% decline from August. Despite losing its top spot, Hyperliquid still holds a massive user base and deep liquidity pools.
The decline may be tied to shifting trader incentives. Aster’s airdrop campaign redirected a wave of activity away from Hyperliquid. Still, with billions flowing daily, the platform remains a cornerstone of decentralized derivatives.
Lighter Breaks Through in Beta
Third place went to Lighter, an Ethereum Layer 2 protocol still in closed beta. Despite its early-stage rollout, Lighter hit $164.4 billion in monthly trading volume.
That number puts it well ahead of most established competitors. The fact that a beta platform can compete at this scale highlights just how competitive the Perp DEX race has become.
Market Landscape Shifts
The numbers show a market in flux. Aster’s meteoric rise, Hyperliquid’s dip, and Lighter’s breakout all underline how fast the Perp DEX sector is evolving.
For perspective, only three protocols cleared $100 billion in September trading volume: Aster, Hyperliquid, and Lighter. Together, they make up the majority of the trillion-dollar market.
That level of concentration shows both opportunity and risk. A small number of players dominate, but new entrants are proving they can shake up rankings quickly.
Why the Surge Matters
Crossing $1 trillion is more than just a headline. It marks a turning point.
- Liquidity migration: Traders are shifting away from centralized exchanges (CEXs) to on-chain platforms.
- User adoption: Incentive programs, like Aster’s airdrop, are working.
- Protocol maturity: Top DEXs are now generating hundreds of millions in fees, rivaling TradFi exchanges.
The rise of Perp DEXs reflects growing trust in decentralized infrastructure. It also signals a new era where traders prioritize self-custody, composability, and transparent settlement.
Aster’s Next Move
Much of the market’s attention is now on Aster. With Stage 3 of points farming approaching, users are bracing for another wave of trading activity.
If adoption holds, Aster could continue to lead volumes into Q4. But sustaining momentum will depend on how fast the platform expands beyond its current base.
As WLFI MSTR points out, incentives can spark short-term surges, but long-term stickiness requires product strength.
Outlook for Q4
The trillion-dollar milestone raises new questions.
- Can Aster maintain its top spot once incentives taper off?
- Will Hyperliquid rebound and reclaim leadership?
- How fast can Lighter scale out of beta to meet rising demand?
Traders, investors, and token holders will be watching closely. September proved that dominance in the Perp DEX space can flip quickly.
For now, the clear takeaway is this: decentralized derivatives trading has arrived at scale.
Perp DEXs just crossed into trillion-dollar territory for the first time. Aster leads the charge, Hyperliquid stumbles, and Lighter emerges as a surprise contender.
The competition is heating up. Incentives are pulling in traders. Protocols are printing fees. The sector is no longer a niche corner of DeFi, it’s a core market shaping the future of crypto trading.
If September was the breakout, Q4 will be the test of staying power.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!