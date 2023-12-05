$PEPE Witnesses Significant Surge After Binance Unveils New Promotion

December 5, 2023

Experiencing a notable increase of over 25% in a single day, the price of $PEPE surged following a major announcement from Binance, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange.

In a strategic move, Binance introduced an enticing promotion for users participating in Binance Loans (Flexible Rates) and utilizing PEPE as collateral. This promotion allows users to acquire 10 million PEPE in locked products while leveraging PEPE as collateral on Binance Loans’ flexible rates.

The market responded robustly to this Binance borrow and earn feature, propelling $PEPE to achieve a substantial price gain. The token’s market capitalization has now reclaimed the $650 million mark, rebounding after a previous dip.

Before the announcement triggering the surge, insights from analyst Spotonchain revealed that a savvy trader with the handle 0x37d accumulated a substantial amount of $PEPE—totaling 495.5 billion ($605,000) from Binance at a rate of $0.051221. The trader currently holds 1.97 trillion $PEPE ($2.82 million) with an estimated unrealized profit of $240,000.

The meme coin is witnessing continued buying pressure, further contributing to its recent surge.

As Binance plays a pivotal role in shaping the market dynamics of various cryptocurrencies, $PEPE stands out with its remarkable performance. This reflects the impact of strategic promotions and market sentiments on token value. The sustained interest and positive market response indicate a renewed bullish momentum for $PEPE in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: iconcept123/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.