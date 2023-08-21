PayPal USD’s (PYUSD) Stability In The Volatile Market – Can It Match Pomerdoge’s (POMD) Success?

PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a new entrant to the industry. However, soon after its launch, the project landed in some controversies. Meanwhile, another new project, Pomerdoge, has been sailing smoothly on the growth chart. The market acceptance of its presale has made investors predict that Pomerdoge will jump by 40x by the end of 2023.
Summary
- Legal experts have stated that PayPal USD’s (PYUSD) features support centralization.
- Pomerdoge’s presale price has increased from $0.007 to $0.008.
PayPal USD (PYUSD) Faces Criticism For Its Features
Recently, the payments giant PayPal made big waves in the crypto market after unveiling its newly established stablecoin. The stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is tied to the US dollar. PayPal USD (PYUSD) will facilitate users in engaging in several activities, such as vending, purchasing, retaining, and transferring the token. However, PayPal USD (PYUSD) has entered the market with its own set of challenges. While some crypto experts have welcomed PayPal USD (PYUSD), others have a bearish take on the stablecoin.
The proponents of PayPal USD (PYUSD) have stated that it has the potential to bring Ethereum into mainstream acceptance. On the other hand, its opponents have raised concerns over the centralization features of the stablecoin. An expert in digital asset law, Sasha Hodder, has stated that PayPal USD (PYUSD) is just like a central bank digital currency that could facilitate censorship. She also outlined the features of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
As per her tweet, the terms of service of PayPal USD (PYUSD) include full KYC, custody by Paxos, and reversal of transaction by PayPal. Besides, PayPal USD (PYUSD) will be tied to users’ PayPal login. Meanwhile, some others have criticized PayPal for launching its stablecoin on the Ethereum network, which has higher gas fees.
Pomerdoge (POMD) Will Be A Game-changer Crypto
The global blockchain gaming industry market size is likely to reach $301.5 billion by the end of this year. Notably, play-to-earn (P2E) games are most popular in the blockchain gaming sector. Another P2E gaming platform that has entered the market to disrupt the space is Pomerdoge.
Amazing! We have now raised over $1,000,000 in exactly three weeks. We are thrilled at the community we have, everyone says they have the best but we truly believe we are up there!
Now onto the next milestones, we have almost 1,500 holders now.
We really want to become the… pic.twitter.com/CaIt64n0DN
— Pomerdoge (@pomerdoge) August 17, 2023
It has unveiled the features and characteristics of Pomergame, its upcoming P2E game that will help players connect and play against each other. It will also enable players to create their avatars, and enhance them to elite status by adding custom in-game items. Moreover, if players have a gold status Pomer, they get eligibility to start selling skins, and other valuable in-game assets. However, the launch date of Pomergame has not been revealed yet.
The platform has also announced the creation of Pomerplace. It will serve as a marketplace as well as a gaming arena. Here, players will be allowed to battle against each other, and trade in-game items with other members.
Pomerdoge has proposed releasing a collection of 7,777 non-fungible tokens during the presale. But only POMD holders will get access to purchase these NFTs. POMD, built on the Ethereum blockchain, is the native crypto of Pomerdoge. Cyberscope and Solidproof have audited POMD’s smart contract. Additionally, there is no sell or buy taxes on POMD transactions. This, in turn, increases the profit of investors.
Currently, the platform’s presale is in stage 1. A token’s price has increased from $0.007 to $0.008. Moreover, the value of Pomerdoge may increase by 1,700% during the presale phase. Therefore, whales are aggressively accumulating presale POMD tokens.
