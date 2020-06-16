Good Practices That Will Upgrade Your Online Security

The development of information technology, and especially the Internet, has brought many benefits to man. However, digital technology and the network environment also carry several risks. This is because the Internet is an open network without a centralized management system, so its vulnerability is evident. There are many ways in which different entities, externally or internally, can compromise online security. First of all, on private data, intellectual property and other resources, and even the functioning of the network system itself, are at stake. Because therefore, providing online security is a serious task for the whole society, so not just the people who work directly on the network, but also all other entities that in any way have to do with online activities.
The fact is that many people do not care about online privacy. They just use their devices for whatever purpose they want, without even thinking about their online security. They use search engines, visit some websites, download files, share files, post their pictures on social networks and perform all other online activities without being aware of being monitored by their government, the websites they visit, corporations, and even hackers.
If you care about your online privacy, it’s important to be increasingly aware of protecting your real online identity. Protecting your online privacy is not the job of the government or any other third party. It is your responsibility. It is everyone’s responsibility, although many people are still unaware of their responsibility. Do you protect your online privacy?
What type of network connection do you use to access the Internet? If you frequently access the Internet from public Wi-Fi networks, you should be aware that the security of such networks is questionable at best. When you use an unencrypted network connection to access the Internet, you run the risk that your browsing activity will be monitored by third parties. This means that you will have zero privacy when you browse the Internet using an unencrypted network. On the other hand, if you are always aware of using only a secure network connection to access the Internet, your privacy is secure and people generally cannot monitor your network activity.
Your applications and operating system are the limits of your online security. Updating applications and the operating system will ensure that the system is well protected and secure. Hackers can easily break into your system if you do not update it with the latest update. This is because these updates made by OS and application developers usually bring fixes to various security vulnerabilities. When you risk online security by not updating your applications and operating system, you are also risking privacy.
Even if you always use your secure network connection to access the Internet, that doesn’t mean no one can monitor your browsing activity. Yes, hackers or any other unscrupulous third party may find it difficult to break into your network and steal data. But your browsing activity is likely to continue to be monitored by your ISP and your government. So, to ensure that your privacy is completely secure from any type of Internet surveillance system, you need to encrypt and secure your network connection using a virtual private network or VPN. This will ensure that you are constantly browsing the Internet anonymously.
Since many people are still so indifferent to their online security, it is no wonder that there are still many cases of hacking accounts on social media. This is because most people do not follow online security best practices. For example, there are still many people who set very simple passwords for their accounts. Some people still open SPAM emails and follow the links contained in those unsolicited emails. To protect your online privacy, you must follow the best security practices, such as setting strong passwords for your accounts, activating two-factor authentication, and deleting SPAM emails immediately.
How many times have you seen your friends reveal their private information on social media today? They don’t care about their privacy, and there are still a lot of people who do it every day. They discover where they are now when they will go on vacation, their problems, sharing private photos or information, and so on. This is the kind of habit that can leak your online privacy, even without hackers trying to break into your devices. To protect your online privacy, try to avoid revealing or sharing private information online, as this is not the place for you.
It’s never too late to take the necessary things to preserve your identity while browsing the internet.
We must have confidence in the password manager, that is, we must be confident that the storage and transmission of passwords are done according to good enough standards. Password management tools, for example, Keeper Password Manager & Digital Vault, will greatly reduce the time your IT support staff has to spend helping customers. This tool can upgrade your protection from the dark web, it secures your chat, with encrypted chat services, and much more. Password management systems must be able to enforce company policies due to the strength and rotation of the password. The system must also be able to inform users about the appropriate password formats, generate suggested passwords, fields for automatically filling in passwords, and, if possible, provide multifactor authentication. Password managers automate the multitude of tasks that your IT support team must perform to make the network, equipment, data, and applications available to the right people. The comprehensive password manager includes a self-service portal, reduces stress that can cause users to enter their passwords incorrectly, and allows them to reset their passwords if they forget them. Properly managed password systems will reduce the risk to your company’s data and reduce customer support costs.
Despite the existence of different possibilities for protection (technological, legal, ethical), online security is a very sensitive category. They are at risk as personal-confidential data individuals and legal entities, as well as other important resources and facilities (funds, intellectual property, but also just functioning information systems). Because of all this, many subjects are still reserved for the widespread use of online performance systems daily activities (especially when shopping and paying). The problem of online security is ambiguous and never absolutely solvable. Just as crime can never be completely eradicated, so too online security will never be absolute. Final and maximum the goal is to raise security as high as possible and reduce risks to as low as possible level. To achieve this goal, it is necessary to engage many entities, and the greatest caution is on the end-users of online services. Because, how much whatever others care about their online security, they have to take care of themselves.