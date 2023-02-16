Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale Better And Better While XRP (XRP) And EOS (EOS) Continue Downfall

Many investors are contemplating which cryptocurrency to invest in after the recent crypto boom in 2023. According to some, the past price fluctuations of XRP (XRP) and EOS (EOS) make them good choices.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – which is currently in stage 7 of its presale, on the other hand, has further shown that it could become a significant crypto asset in the years to come. Keep on reading to find out why.
XRP (XRP)
The decentralized peer-to-peer payment movement has been propelled by XRP (XRP). Over the last day, XRP (XRP) has fallen by 0.3% as it currently trades for $0.3701. This is a significant decrease of 7% in the past week for XRP (XRP), as it appears bears are still in control of this coin.
The XRP (XRP) trading volume has also dropped by 55% overnight, signaling a potential XRP (XRP) price loss. These actions come after rumors of whales sending XRP (XRP) to exchanges, maybe to offload the currency before any potential decline. However, the XRP (XRP) price may rebound if a Ripple victory comes in its trial with the SEC.
The short-term outlook for XRP (XRP) is bearish as many investors still doubt the project’s profitability.
EOS (EOS)
EOS (EOS) strives to be the market’s most flexible and versatile cryptocurrency. But, like XRP (XRP), the EOS (EOS) coin has also been struggling lately. EOS (EOS) has a $1.02 value at the moment, which is a decrease of 3% in the past week.
The sentiment around EOS (EOS) is bearish, with analysts predicting a further price drop for the coin. The trading volume of EOS (EOS) has also decreased by 62% in the last 24 hours. In the past, EOS (EOS) has been criticized for its lack of decentralization, as a select number of people that run the project have a say in its future. This notion has made EOS (EOS) holders migrate to other projects to recoup their losses.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
The crowdfunding industry has been growing at a never-before-seen rate as many businesses and startups find it challenging to obtain necessary funds through traditional banking methods. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will bring a change that could disrupt the entire sector as it will develop the first decentralized investment platform creating and selling equity-based fractionalized NFTs.
With this unique method, more investors can purchase Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens representing actual equity in a company at a much lower cost and reap the benefits down the line. And since blockchain technology is decentralized, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will lend perfectly to crowdfunding as startups will enter the Web3 space and connect with their fanbase faster. This innovation is what analysts point to as they predict the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token will reach $0.24 by the presales finish.
The ORBN token, which will be the backbone of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), will bring investors passive income through staking, first exposure to investment possibilities and much more – all for a current Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token price of just $0.071. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could be one of the best investment options on the market for a low cost, so do not miss out.
