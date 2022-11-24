Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Offers Upside as Solana (SOL) and Bitcoin (BTC) Plummet

Cryptocurrency prices are in a free fall this week, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) leading the way down. However, there are a few bright spots in the sea of red, including Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). ORBN is quickly selling out during phase 2 of the public presale, with 60x returns forecasted. So what’s behind ORBN’s relative strength?
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Being one of the first to invest in startups usually pays the biggest rewards. However, seed rounds are complicated and require big investments. This is where Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) comes in. Orbeon Protocol provides an easy way to invest in early-stage startups without the need for expensive seed rounds or VC funding.
Equity-based NFTs are the key to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)’s success. Orbeon Protocol allows startups to fundraise without traditional VC funding, as they can be minted as fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs, available for purchase as low as $1 by everyday investors.
ORBN is the native token of Orbeon (ORBN) and is used to pay for the services on the platform. It also benefits holders with reduced trading fees, access to exclusive investments, staking rewards, and other exclusive benefits.
ORBN is quickly selling out during phase 2 of the public presale. This indicates that investors see Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as an alternative to the crashing prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL). With the price of ORBN set to surge by over 6000% according to market analysts, now could represent a great time to get in at a lower price before it shoots up.
Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain platform, designed to provide a secure and efficient environment for decentralized applications. The Solana network has been built to handle thousands of transactions per second in order to support the most demanding applications.
Since its inception in 2020, Solana (SOL) has quickly risen up the ranks as one of the most used layer-1 protocols. Solana has been adopted by a number of projects, including the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Serum and the gaming-focused blockchain NFTX.
However, Solana has been subject to heavy selling pressure over the past week due to FTX, the largest backer of the SOL token, becoming insolvent. This has affected the whole crypto industry, but the Solana (SOL) ecosystem has taken a particularly hard hit.
Bitcoin (BTC)
In reality, Bitcoin (BTC) needs no introduction as it is the most widely used and accepted cryptocurrency in the world. It’s also the biggest and oldest crypto asset, with a current market cap of over $300 billion.
2020 saw Bitcoin (BTC) skyrocket to new all-time highs, with the price peaking at $68,000 per coin. This was due to increased institutional adoption, the Bitcoin Halving event, and stimulus money being poured into traditional and crypto markets.
However, 2022 hasn’t been so kind to Bitcoin (BTC). The price has plummeted from its high of $68,000 to a current price of around $16,000. This significant decline is due to a variety of factors, including economic uncertainty and the fall of FTX.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.