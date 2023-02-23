Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Continues Bullish Runs As Gitcoin (GTC) and Polymesh (POLYX) Make Some Gains

A good number of crypto projects are currently giving investors a reason to be optimistic about the crypto industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Gitcoin (GTC) and Polymesh (POLYX) have been rewarding their investors with impressive returns. This article reviews these tokens and gives prospective investors a reason why they should consider investing in them.
Gitcoin (GTC) Gains
Gitcoin (GTC) is a community of creators, builders, and protocols that pull resources together “to develop the future of the open Internet.” To achieve its goals, the Gitcoin (GTC) team created a pro Web3 community that supports the creation of new technologies, tools and networks for Web3 with the goal of fostering development in the open-source community.
Through Gitcoin (GTC), over $250 million has been raised for open-source projects while the Gitcoin (GTC) platform boasts over 160,000 monthly active users who have created more than 1,600 projects.
The native token of Gitcoin (GTC) is GTC. Since it was officially launched in May 2021, Gitcoin (GTC) has used the token to create and fund DAO for Gitcoin’s governance.
GTC is gaining at the moment. Gitcoin (GTC) has recorded 3.8% over the past 24 hours at a current value of $2.15 per GTC coin. Overall, GTC has appreciated by 72% since December 29th 2022.
Polymesh (POLYX) Shows Positive Signs
Polymesh (POLYX) is an institutional-grade permissioned blockchain built for a purpose: regulated assets. Polymesh (POLYX) solves some of the challenges with public infrastructure around compliance, governance, settlement, identity and confidentiality, thereby opening the door to new financial instruments.
The Polymesh (POLYX) native protocol token is POLYX. The multipurpose Polymesh (POLYX) token is used not only to secure the network but for staking, engaging in governance and paying transaction fees.
There are currently over 580 million Polymesh (POLYX) coins in circulation. Within the last 24 hours, Polymesh (POLYX) is up by 9.75% per coin. Between June 17th 2022, and now, the Polymesh (POLYX) token has appreciated by 110%.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Continues Its Bullish Runs
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a track record of appreciation. The crowdfunding platform is a crypto project that has consistently rewarded its investors with an impressive return since it broke into the crypto space.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) serves the dual purposes of assisting aspiring entrepreneurs to get the best investment ideas and funding their businesses or ideas.
Thanks to its ecosystem, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) users can perform different activities that include buying and selling digital assets through Orbeon Wallet and exchanging such assets with others via Orbeon Swap.
Users can also stake their tokens and earn passive income. ORBN holders are empowered e with governance rights to contribute to issues related to the protocol. ORBN marketplace users can earn discounts on transactions they conduct in the marketplace, that’s besides cashback rewards awaiting the protocol’s users.
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) team’s future plans include integrating more features such as Orbeon Exchange, Round Table, Private Investors Club and a host of others.
ORBN is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) project’s native token. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale is scheduled for between October 31st 2022 and March 31st 2023, and currently in phase eight of its presale, investors can buy the token for $0.0766 per coin. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token will be publicly launched on April 4th 2023.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.