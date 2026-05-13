Optimism’s OP Stack Q1 2026 Report Highlights Enterprise Push and Ecosystem Growth Expansion

The OP Stack ecosystem enters a critically exciting stage in Q1 2026, as Optimism begins delivering on its vision for institutional adoption and nothing else can slow down the long-tail growth of the rest of the network.
The latest edition of the State of the OP Stack report suggests a long-awaited pivot from activity driven by retail, to the infrastructure necessary for enterprise use cases, payments, and privacy-focused applications.
The insights expressed are found in the Messari Crypto Report, demonstrating why a growing network is frolicking away from speculative underpinnings and heading toward a more formalized, profit-driven business model.
State of the OP Stack Q1 2026 is live
Key Update: @Optimism shifted toward institutional adoption with the launch of OP Enterprise, a managed infrastructure product for institutions to run dedicated chains without in-house ops. @EtherFi migrated its Cash product to OP Mainnet… https://t.co/G8cvshrOCA
— Messari (@MessariCrypto) May 13, 2026
Institutional Infrastructure Comes to the Forefront
The most significant event for Optimism in Q1 2026 is the launch of OP Enterprise, an infrastructure-as-a-service solution built for enterprise customers. This product, created by OP Labs allows teams to run their own autonomous blockchain without any operational capabilities in-house.
OP Enterprise is available in three different product tiers, Fully Managed, Self Managed, and OP Mainnet, to tailor customized blockchain integration for institutions to meet their specific workflow needs.
The initiative hopes to dramatically shorten the time it takes to deploy their processes from 6–12 months (competition data) into a much more reasonable 8–12 week timeframe, all of which should be done iteratively. This change allows Optimism to see the vision of not only becoming a scaling solution, but also being an infrastructure provider that can help traditional enterprise onboarding.
EtherFi Migration Empowers Payments Ecosystem
One notable Q2 highlight comes from EtherFi, which migrated its Cash product smoothly to OP Mainnet on April 15 It was executed without any downtime and showcases the extreme resilience in Optimism’s infrastructure to support mission-critical financial apps.
That migration puts a lot of economic activity on to the network:
- USD220 million TVL (total value locked)
- 70,000 active payment cards
- 300,000 user accounts
The unique business model at EtherFi is rooted in Cash, approximately 50% of the revenue type for the ST (staked tokens, which generates passive income). The product is growing in line with wider crypto payment patterns, which have grown at a 106% CAGR between January 2023 and August 2025.
This, in turn, brings the concept of payments-oriented decentralised finance beyond trading and speculation into a form of material financial utility for OP Mainnet located at the very core of EtherFi Cash.
1/ @Optimism had a pivotal Q1'26. OP Labs launched OP Enterprise, managed infrastructure that lets institutions run dedicated chains without in-house blockchain ops. OP Enterprise plans to cut deployment timelines from 6-12 months → 8-12 weeks.
3 tiers:
– Fully Managed
– Self…
— 0xWeiler (@0xWeiler) May 13, 2026
Access to Privacy Infrastructure Enables Institutional Use Cases
On another milestone on April 7 we saw the launching of Privacy Boost by Sunnyside Labs, a native privacy solution built on OP Stack.
With this infrastructure comes more sophisticated technical capabilities:
- Under 500ms proof generation times
- 1800 tps throughput
- Combining zero-knowledge proofs with trusted execution environments.
Privacy Boost solves a long-standing barrier for institutions reluctant to interact with public blockchains due to concerns about transparency. Traditional blockchain frameworks cannot provide the privacy guarantees needed for covert operations like treasury management, payroll processing, and counterparty transactions.
The solution took off quickly thereafter, with Soneium announcing it would be added on April 28. Such developments mirror increased demand for private infrastructure during adoption of blockchain by institutions.
Market Adversities Are Not Watering Down Network Activity
Even during a downturn in the overall crypto market, OP Mainnet saw huge growth in transaction volume over Q1 2026. Total transactions grew 18.6% sequentially to 193.0 million from 162.8 million
This increment also increased OP Mainnet’s to total of OP Stack also from 8.2% to 11.7% an share by activity during this period, which is considered as an indication of a heightened user engagement and network utilization. OP Mainnet is one of only two OP Chains (with Celo) that saw transaction growth in the quarter.
The numbers highlight a separation between the ecosystem of Optimism and non-use case driven speculation across the market.
TVL Drop and Market Conditions but Still Hold Strong
While the transaction activity has been increasing, total value locked across OP Stack decreased from $5.6 billion to $4.8 billion for a quarter-over-quarter decline of 14.8% during Q3! However, this contraction was less severe than the wider crypto market shrinking by 20.4% in the same period, from $3.0 trillion to $2.4 trillion. Ink On Chain remained the second OP Chain by TVL (USD 462.8 million) in the ecosystem.
The network fell slightly, but only 3.7%, largely as Tydro’s lending markets stood steady, with capital levels unchanged over the quarter.The stability of this relative relationship indicates to a portion of the OP Stack, especially lending and payments are relatively strong actors during market downturns.
Change In The Strategy Paves Way For Sustainable Optimism
The performance of Optimism in Q1 2026 is a signal of larger changes in blockchain value creation. Instead of mostly building around trading activity and speculative influxes, the OP Stack prioritizes infrastructure that accommodates consistent, authentic use cases. The OP Enterprise launch, mid-infrastructure stack improvements around payments and privacy collectively lays the groundwork for institutional revenue streams on repeat.
If these efforts result in organic use becoming permanent, Optimism could finish Q2 2026 with a new economic model based on enterprise demand instead of driven by cycles in the market.This development goes beyond product diversification; it signals an ecosystem maturation. With a matching of its growth strategies with the needs, Optimism makes its case as an important player in the next phase of blockchain adoption.
Speculation to Institutional Utility
As OP Enterprise speeds up onboarding, EtherFi strengthens the payments stack, and Privacy Boost enables new apps (more below), the OP Stack continues to become a complete platform for retail & institutional participants.
With the ecosystem moving into a new quarter, its direction is now primarily driven by whether it can take institutional attention which has only grown recently and turn it into meaningful, long-term growth, potentially redefining the ways that blockchain networks create or capture economic value to support their medium or long-term sustainability.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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