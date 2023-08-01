Optimism (OP) and Polkadot (DOT) Fall Behind, VC Spectra’s Popularity Soars

Optimism (OP) and Polkadot (DOT) were two of the best-performing tokens in July. However, data for the past week’s performance shows a slight decline in Optimism (OP) and Polkadot (DOT) prices.
On the other hand, VC Spectra (SPCT) continues to maintain a positive market performance, drawing more investors to partake in its ongoing presale.
Optimism’s (OP) Bullish Performance Records Slight Decline
Optimism (OP) has recorded a 3% decline within the past seven days. Optimism (OP) has dropped from its $1.53 price on July 22, 2023, to $1.48 at the time of writing. This represents a slight fallback on Optimism’s (OP) bullish performance over the past weeks.
Optimism (OP) has performed admirably for most of July. The layer 2 token recorded a 13% increase two weeks ago. Optimism’s (OP) price went from $1.23 on July 13, to $1.40 on July 14, and has since then maintained its $1.4 price level. Furthermore, On July 25, 2023, Optimism racked up a total of 844,290 transactions. This increase can be attributed to the launch of Worldcoin (WLD), the crypto AI company founded by Chat GPT’s Sam Altman, which is built on the Optimism blockchain.
Considering its performance since the year began, experts forecast that Optimism’s (OP) value will increase by over 21% and reach $1.70 by the end of July.
Polkadot (DOT) Drops from its $5.5 Price Level
Just like Optimism (OP), Polkadot (DOT) has also experienced a significant bearish hit over the past week. Amidst its ups and downs, the altcoin has been trying to maintain an impressive upward price trajectory, keeping its value at the $5.5 price level. However, Polkadot (DOT) has dropped from $5.50 on July 21, to $5.23 at the time of writing. This indicates a 4% decrease in the last seven days.
Polkadot (DOT) may once again rise to its $5.5 price level due to its recent launch. Polkadot (DOT) recently launched Beatport’s NFT marketplace on its blockchain. Beatport is an iconic electronic music platform for DJs and musicians to download music for their sets.
Polkadot’s (DOT) association with Beatport can help to enhance its value. This might help Polkadot (DOT) take its back to and possibly the $5.5 price level.
VC Spectra (SPCT) Continues to Gain Ground
VC Spectra (SPCT) has emerged as a prominent subject in the blockchain investing community. VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund that promotes blockchain and fintech innovations. VC Spectra (SPCT) makes strategic investments in sustainable blockchains and tech-based enterprises with the assistance of experienced crypto specialists that have unrivaled precision in choosing the best crypto projects. This way, it guarantees its investors quarterly dividends and buybacks. VC Spectra’s (SPCT) unique qualities have been a powerful pulling factor, attracting the attention of both investors and market experts.
VC Spectra (SPCT) is presently in Stage 2 of its public presale. There are currently 91,272,758 tokens remaining for Stage 2 to be completed. You should know that VC Spectra’s (SPCT) price has been predicted to increase at each presale stage.
VC Spectra (SPCT) was initially priced at $0.008 during Stage 1 of its presale. The price made a 37.5% increase when it entered Stage 2 on July 19, 2023; thus each SPCT token is currently going for $0.011. VC Spectra (SPCT) will further increase to $0.025 per token at Stage 3 and will keep doing so until it gets to $0.08 at the end of its presale.
The ongoing success of VC Spectra’s (SPCT) presale has prompted analysts to forecast that it will be one of the projects with the highest profit margins.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.